New Specialty Chief Editor: Translational Materials Science

We are pleased to announce Professor Krisztian Kordas as the new Specialty Chief Editor of our Translational Materials Science section of Frontiers in Materials. Krisztian Kordas is a Professor of micro- and nano-electronic materials and components for ICT applications at the University of Oulu, Finland. His research focuses on the applications of nanomaterials, in particular, as novel electrode materials, integrated structures, chemical sensors and in environmental and chemical process engineering.

Professor Kordas has received several prestigious awards including the Ferenczi György Prize, a Nokia Visiting Researcher fellowship and recognition from the Pohjois-Pohjanmaan and Finnish Cultural Foundations for his outstanding work. He has an exceptional publication record with over 150 scientific papers and 6 book chapters in materials science and technology.

Professor Kordas takes on the role from Professor Oliver Hayden, to whom we remain extremely grateful for his leadership and support for the Journal.

Professor Kordas shares Frontiers’ vision and mission to “provide an exceptional publishing service and make scientific discoveries freely available to researchers all over the world”. We warmly welcome Professor Kordas and look forward to working with him towards an even more exciting and dynamic future for Frontiers in Materials.