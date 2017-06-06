Frontiers eBooks published in May 2017
Science:
- Ionotropic Glutamate Receptors Trafficking in Health and Disease, hosted by Milos Petrovic, Maria Inmaculada Gonzalez-Gonzalez and Jeremy Henley
- Recent Advances and Challenges on Big Data Analysis in Neuroimaging, hosted by Jian Kang, Brian Caffo and Han Liu
- Encoding and Navigating Linguistic Representations in Memory, hosted by Claudia Felser, Colin Phillips and Matthew Wagers
- A Broader View for Plant EvoDevo: Novel Approaches for Diverse Model Systems, hosted by Verónica S. Di Stilio, Rainer Melzer and Jocelyn C. Hall
- Crop Traits for Defense against Pests and Disease: Durability, Breakdown and Future Prospects, hosted by Alison J. Karley, Scott N. Johnson, Rex Brennan and Peter J. Gregory
- Minding Glial Cells in the Novel Understandings of Mental Illness, hosted by Takahiro A. Kato, Aye M. Myint and Johann Steiner
- Neural Mechanisms of Perceptual Categorization as Precursors to Speech Perception, hosted by Einat Liebenthal and Lynne E. Bernstein
- Motor Skills and Their Foundational Role for Perceptual, Social, and Cognitive Development, hosted by Petra Hauf and Klaus Libertus
- The Challenge of Protein Crops as a Sustainable Source of Food and Feed for the Future, hosted by Antonio M. De Ron, Francesca Sparvoli, José J. Pueyo and Didier Bazil
- Recent Advances in Acidophile Microbiology: Fundamentals and Applications, hosted by D. Barrie Johnson and Axel Schippers
- Charophytes: Evolutionary Ancestors of Plants and Emerging Models for Plant Research, hosted by David S. Domozych, Zoë A. Popper and Iben Sørensen
- Adaptive Hot Cognition: How Emotion Drives Information Processing and Cognition Steers Affective Processing, hosted by Mariska E. Kret and Bruno R. Bocanegra
- Online and Offline Modulators of Motor Learning, hosted by Shahabeddin Vahdat, Ovidiu Lungu, Bradley King, Geneviève Albouy and Julien Doyon
- Signal Transduction in Stomatal Guard Cells, hosted by Agepati S. Raghavendra and Yoshiyuki Murata
- Magnetic Records of Extreme Geological Events, hosted by Eric Font, Alexandra Abrajevitch and Fabio Florindo
- Rio, Tokyo Paralympic Games and beyond: How to Prepare Athletes with Motor Disabilities for Peaking, hosted by Pierre-Marie Leprêtre, Victoria L. Goosey-Tolfrey, Thomas W. J. Janssen and Claudio Perret
- Chemicals in the Environment and Brain Development: Importance of Neuroendocrinological Approaches, hosted by Fumihiko Maekawa, Kazuaki Nakamura and Shoji F. Nakayama
- Learning in Social Context: The Nature and Profit of Living in Groups for Development, hosted by Ildikó Király and David Buttelmann
- Myofilament Function in Health and Disease, hosted by Julien Ochala
- Mind-Brain Plasticity and Rehabilitation of Cognitive Functions: What Techniques Have Been Proven Effective?, hosted by Katiuscia Sacco and Benedetto Sacchetti
Health:
- HSPs – Ambiguous Mediators of Immunity, hosted by Stuart Keith Calderwood, Ayesha Murshid and Thiago J. Borges
- Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals in Oncology and Neurology, hosted by Françoise Kraeber-Bodéré, Jacques Barbet, Michel Chérel and Denis Guilloteau
- Autoimmuno-Anti-Tumour Immunity (AATI) – Understanding the Immune Responses against “Self” & “Altered-self”, hosted by Fang-Ping Huang
- Application of Antigen Cross-Presentation Research into Patient Care, hosted by Marianne Boes
Engineering:
- Advancements in Algal Biofuels Research – Recent Evaluation of Algal Biomass Production and Conversion Methods of into Fuels and High Value Co-products, hosted by Umakanta Jena and S. Kent Hoekman
