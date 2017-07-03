Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in June 2017. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Science:

Dialogues in Music Therapy and Music Neuroscience: Collaborative Understanding Driving Clinical Advances, Hosted by Julian O’Kelly, Jörg C. Fachner, Mari Tervaniemi

The Cognitive Neuroscience of Visual Working Memory, Hosted by Natasha Sigala, Zsuzsa Kaldy

Development of Microbial Ecological Theory: Stability, Plasticity, and Evolution of Microbial Ecosystems, Hosted by Shin Haruta, Yasuhisa Saito, Hiroyuki Futamata

Celebrating Twenty Years of the Brazilian Symposium on Cardiovascular Physiology, Hosted by Camille M. Balarini, Valdir A. Braga

Perceptual Linguistic Salience: Modeling Causes and Consequences, Hosted by Alice Blumenthal-Dramé, Adriana Hanulíková, Bernd Kortmann

Antimicrobial Resistance and Virulence Common Mechanisms, Hosted by Etienne Giraud, Ivan Rychlik, Axel Cloeckaert

Applications of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Tools in Microbiology of Infectious Diseases, Hosted by Julio Alvarez, Andres Perez

Bioactive Compounds from Microbes, Hosted by Roberto Mazzoli, Katharina Riedel, Enrica Pessione

Emerging Enterobacteriaceae Infections: Antibiotic Resistance and Novel Treatment Options, Hosted by Ghassan M. Matar

Studying Tree Responses to Extreme Events, Hosted by Achim Bräuning, Andreas Bolte, Cristina Nabais, Sergio Rossi, Ute Sass-Klaassen

Linguistic Influences on Mathematical Cognition, Hosted by Ann Dowker, Hans-Christoph Nuerk

Genetics, Genomics and –Omics of Thermophiles, Hosted by Kian Mau Goh, Kok-Gan Chan, Rajesh Kumar Sani, Edgardo Rubén Dona, Anna-Louise Reysenbach

Plant Competition in a Changing World, Hosted by Judy Simon, Susanne Schmidt

Mapping Psychopathology with fMRI and Effective Connectivity Analysis, Hosted by Baojuan Li, Adeel Razi, Karl J. Friston

Health:

Unmet Needs in Dystonia, Hosted by Alberto Albanese