Frontiers eBooks published in June 2017
Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in June 2017. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Science:
Dialogues in Music Therapy and Music Neuroscience: Collaborative Understanding Driving Clinical Advances, Hosted by Julian O’Kelly, Jörg C. Fachner, Mari Tervaniemi
The Cognitive Neuroscience of Visual Working Memory, Hosted by Natasha Sigala, Zsuzsa Kaldy
Development of Microbial Ecological Theory: Stability, Plasticity, and Evolution of Microbial Ecosystems, Hosted by Shin Haruta, Yasuhisa Saito, Hiroyuki Futamata
Celebrating Twenty Years of the Brazilian Symposium on Cardiovascular Physiology, Hosted by Camille M. Balarini, Valdir A. Braga
Perceptual Linguistic Salience: Modeling Causes and Consequences, Hosted by Alice Blumenthal-Dramé, Adriana Hanulíková, Bernd Kortmann
Antimicrobial Resistance and Virulence Common Mechanisms, Hosted by Etienne Giraud, Ivan Rychlik, Axel Cloeckaert
Applications of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Tools in Microbiology of Infectious Diseases, Hosted by Julio Alvarez, Andres Perez
Bioactive Compounds from Microbes, Hosted by Roberto Mazzoli, Katharina Riedel, Enrica Pessione
Emerging Enterobacteriaceae Infections: Antibiotic Resistance and Novel Treatment Options, Hosted by Ghassan M. Matar
Studying Tree Responses to Extreme Events, Hosted by Achim Bräuning, Andreas Bolte, Cristina Nabais, Sergio Rossi, Ute Sass-Klaassen
Linguistic Influences on Mathematical Cognition, Hosted by Ann Dowker, Hans-Christoph Nuerk
Genetics, Genomics and –Omics of Thermophiles, Hosted by Kian Mau Goh, Kok-Gan Chan, Rajesh Kumar Sani, Edgardo Rubén Dona, Anna-Louise Reysenbach
Plant Competition in a Changing World, Hosted by Judy Simon, Susanne Schmidt
Mapping Psychopathology with fMRI and Effective Connectivity Analysis, Hosted by Baojuan Li, Adeel Razi, Karl J. Friston
Health:
Unmet Needs in Dystonia, Hosted by Alberto Albanese
Leave a Reply