Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in July 2017. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Science:

Molecular, Cellular and Model Organism Approaches for Understanding the Basis of Neurological Disease, Hosted by Robert J. Harvey and Kirsten Harvey

Imaging Synapse Structure and Function, Hosted by George J. Augustine and Marc Fivaz

Neuroimaging and Neuropsychology of Meditation States, Hosted by Barbara Tomasino and Franco Fabbro

Geomicrobes: Life in Terrestrial Deep Subsurface, Hosted by Malin Bomberg and Lasse Ahonen

Aging and Mental Health, Hosted by Lia Fernandes and Constanca Paul

A Matter of Bottom-Up or Top-Down Processes: The Role of Attention in Multisensory Integration, Hosted by Jess Hartcher-O’Brien, Salvador Soto-Faraco and Ruth Adam

Molecular Diagnostics in the Detection of Neurodegenerative Disorders, Hosted by Megha Agrawal and William C. Cho

Redox Regulation in Skeletal Muscle Aging and Exercise, Hosted by Brian McDonagh

Tox21 Challenge to Build Predictive Models of Nuclear Receptor and Stress Response Pathways as Mediated by Exposure to Environmental Toxicants and Drugs, Hosted by Ruili Huang and Menghang Xia

Corporate Social Responsibility and Organizational Psychology: Quid pro Quo, Hosted by Ante Glavas, Chelsea R. Willness and David A. Jones

Trends in Neuroergonomics: A Comprehensive Overview, Hosted by Klaus Gramann, Stephen H. Fairclough, Thorsten O. Zander and Hasan Ayaz

Abiotic Stresses in Agroecology: A Challenge for Whole Plant Physiology, Hosted by Urs Feller, Alison H. Kingston-Smith and Mauro Centritto

Myelin-Mediated Inhibition of Axonal Regeneration: Past, Present, and Future, Hosted by Sari Hannila and Wilfredo Mellado

Phonology in the Bilingual and Bidialectal Lexicon, Hosted by Isabelle Darcy, Hosted by Annie Tremblay and Miquel Simonet

The Global Challenge Posed by the Multiresistant International Clones of Bacterial Pathogens, Hosted by Miklos Fuzi and Margaret Ip

Molecular and Cellular Plant Reproduction, Hosted by Dazhong Zhao, Kang Chong and Ravishankar Palanivelu

Integrative Research on Organic Matter Cycling Across Aquatic Gradients, Hosted by Nicholas D. Ward, Thomas S. Bianchi, Patricia M. Medeiros, Michael Seidel, Richard G. Keil and Carol Robinson

Quantitative Biology: Dynamics of Living Systems, Hosted by Noriko Hiroi, Viji M. Draviam, Tetsuya J. Kobayashi, Akira Funahashi, Chun-Biu Li, Douglas B. Murray, Hiroaki Takagi, Ziya Kalay, Rinshi S. Kasai, Jason Edward Shoemaker, Akatsuki Kimura and Naoki A. Irie

Perspectives for the Next Generation of Virus Research: Spearheading the Use of Innovative Technologies and Methodologies, Hosted by Takatoki Yamamoto, Ayae Honda, Toshinori Sato and Akihide Ryo

Coronal Magnetometry, Hosted by Sarah E. Gibson, Laurel A. Rachmeler and Stephen M. White

Biomarkers in Drug Hypersensitivity, Hosted by Jose A. G. Agundez, Silvia Selinski, Emanuela Corsini, Klaus Golka and Elena Garcia-Martin

Supraspinal Control of Automatic Postural Responses Which Pathway Does What? Hosted by Isaac L. Kurtzer

Emerging Tools for Emerging Symbioses – Using Genomics Applications to Studying Endophytes, Hosted by Mysore V. Tejesvi, Anna Maria Pirttila and A. Carolin Frank

Health:

Causal Explanation in Psychiatry – Beyond Scientism and Scepticism, Hosted by Annemarie Kalis, Derek Strijbos, Leon de Bruin and Gerrit Glas

ACTH Action in the Adrenal Cortex: From Molecular Biology to Pathophysiology, Hosted by Nicole Gallo-Payet, Antoine Martinez and Andre Lacroix

Exploring Cancer Metabolic Reprogramming Through Molecular Imaging, Hosted by Franca Podo, Zaver M. Bhujwalla and Egidio Iorio

Antibody Repertoire and Graft Outcome Following Solid Organ Transplantation, Hosted by Narinder K. Mehra, Ajay Kumar Baranwal and Brian D. Tait

Parasites in the Tropic – A New Paradigm Shift, Hosted by Veeranoot Nissapatorn, Yee-Ling Lau, Suleyman Yazar and Herve Pelloux

Engineering:

Nucleation and Crystallization of Glasses and Glass-Ceramics, Hosted by Wolfram Holand, Joachim Deubener, Wolfram Höland and Joachim Deubener