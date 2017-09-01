Frontiers eBooks published in August 2017
Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in August 2017. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Science:
Neuroscience of Human Attachment, Hosted by Anna Buchheim, Carol George, Harald Gündel and Roberto Viviani
Smelly Fumes: Volatile-Mediated Communication between Bacteria and Other Organisms, Hosted by Laure Weisskopf, Choong-Min Ryu, Jos M. Raaijmakers and Paolina Garbeva
The CB2 Cannabinoid System: A New Strategy in Neurodegenerative Disorder and Neuroinflammation, Hosted by Marialessandra Contino, Elena Capparelli, Nicola A. Colabufo and Ashley I. Bush
Bridging the Theories of Affordances and Limb Apraxia, Hosted by Antonello Pellicano, Anna M. Borghi and Ferdinand Binkofski
Impact of Diet on Learning, Memory and Cognition, Hosted by Amy Claire Reichelt, Margaret J. Morris and R. Fred Westbrook
People – Marine Mammal Interactions, Hosted by Andrew Butterworth and Mark P. Simmonds
Assembly of the Photosystem II Membrane-Protein Complex of Oxygenic Photosynthesis, Hosted by Julian J. Eaton-Rye, Roman SobotkaJulian J. Eaton-Rye and Roman Sobotka
Mitochondria: Hubs of Cellular Signaling, Energetics and Redox Balance, Hosted by Miguel A. Aon and Amadou K. S. Camara
Genomic Approaches for Improvement of Understudied Grasses, Hosted by Keenan Amundsen, Gautam Sarath and Teresa Donze-Reiner
Advances in Emotion Regulation: From Neuroscience to Psychotherapy, Hosted by Alessandro Grecucci, Remo Job and Jon J. Frederickson
Roots – The Hidden Provider, Hosted by Janin Riedelsberger and Michael R. Blatt
Physiological Adaptations to Swimming in Fish, Hosted by Josep V. Planas, Arjan P. Palstra and Leonardo J. Magnoni
Signaling in the Phytomicrobiome, Hosted by Donald L. Smith, Valerie Gravel and Etienne Yergeau
Viral Interactions with the Nucleus, Hosted by Erin Joanne Walker and Reena Ghildyal
Drug Development for Parasite-Induced Diarrheal Diseases, Hosted by Anjan Debnath and James H. McKerrow
Methodological Quality of Interventions in Psychology, Hosted by Salvador Chacón-Moscoso, Susana Sanduvete-Chaves and Jason C. Immekus
Computational and Experimental Approaches in Multi-Target Pharmacology, Hosted by Thomas J. Anastasio
The Metabolic-Inflammatory Axis in Brain Aging and Neurodegeneration, Hosted by Fei Yin, Jia Yao, Roberta Diaz Brinton and Enrique Cadenas
Health:
Understanding Crohn’s Disease: Immunity, Genes and Microbes, Hosted by Amélia Sarmento, Fernando Magro and Nair Campos
Bone Marrow Adipose Tissue: Formation, Function, and Impact on Health and Disease, Hosted by William P. Cawthorn and Erica L. Scheller
Principles of Hip Arthroscopy, Hosted by Shane J. Nho, Joshua D. Harris and Jaimo Ahn
Mental Imagery in Clinical Disorders, Hosted by David G. Pearson and Julie Krans
Second Line Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Clinical, Pathological and Molecular Aspects of Novel Promising Drugs, Hosted by Umberto Malapelle and Pierlorenzo Pallante
Ventricular Mechanics in Congenital Heart Disease, Hosted by Giovanni Biglino and Adelaide de Vecchi
Autism Spectrum Disorders: Developmental Trajectories, Neurobiological Basis, Treatment Update, Hosted by Roberto Canitano and Yuri Bozzi
