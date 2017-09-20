Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München

Posted on September 20, 2017 by frankhellwig in Frontiers Announcements // 0 Comments

We are delighted to inform you that Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München is in a pre-payment agreement with Frontiers.

UB-2Zeiler_RGB_blau_grau_blau

Affiliated authors from the Ludwig-Maximilians Universität München (LMU), who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal, will receive a discounted article processing charge due to the prepayment agreement between LMU and Frontiers. A 5% discount will be applied to the net price which would otherwise be payable, after deduction of any other discounts (e.g. Research-Topic participation or editorial-board members). A prerequisite for eligibility is that the corresponding author of the article is a member of the LMU.

For further information, please visit the University Library’s pages on Open Access publishing, or contact open-access@ub.uni-muenchen.de.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.