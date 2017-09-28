Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Kazan (Volga region) Federal University

We are delighted to inform you that Kazan (Volga region) Federal University is in a pre-payment agreement with Frontiers.

Affiliated authors from the Kazan (Volga region) Federal University (KFU), who wish to publish in Frontiers journals, will receive a discounted article processing charge due to the prepayment agreement between KFU and Frontiers. An 8% discount will be applied to the net price, which would otherwise be payable, after deduction of any other discounts (e.g. Research Topic participation or editorial-board members).

A prerequisite for eligibility is that the corresponding author of the article is a member of the KFU and that the journal is indexed in either Scopus or Web of Science.

For further information, please contact Albert Rizvanov.