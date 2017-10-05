Join us in Orlando, Florida, for the American Society of Human Genetics 2017 conference (ASHG 2017)

Posted on October 5, 2017 by Frontiers Communications in Science // 0 Comments

If you are an attendee at the conference, then we invite you to our exhibitor booth #414 to discuss our community journals; our collaborative, rigorous and fair peer-review system; and how publishing with Frontiers will unlock your research’s true impact.

If you are an attendee at the conference, then we invite you to our exhibitor booth #414 to discuss our community journals; our collaborative, rigorous and fair peer-review system; and how publishing with Frontiers will unlock your research’s true impact.

Between the dates of 17th – 21st October 2017, Frontiers in Genetics will be in sunny Orlando for #ASHG17 (http://www.ashg.org/2017meeting/).

If you are an attendee at the conference, then we invite you to our exhibitor booth #414 to discuss our community journals; our collaborative, rigorous and fair peer-review system; and how publishing with Frontiers will unlock your research’s true impact.

If you are in Orlando and wish to chat, but will not be at ASHG, then we would still love to meet! We have guest passes available. Please immediately get in touch with our team, to express your interest and arrange a meeting:

Email: genetics@frontiersin.org

Follow on Twitter: @FrontGenetics

Whether in Switzerland or Orlando, Frontiers looks forward to meeting you!

Frontiers in Genetics will be present at ASHG 2017

Image “Orlando Convention Center” by Bill Morrow (https://www.flickr.com/photos/billmorrow/) is licensed under CC-BY 2.0.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.