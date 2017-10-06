Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the University of Szeged

October 6, 2017

We are delighted to inform you that the University of Szeged and Frontiers have agreed on a pre-payment arrangement for open access publishing.

The University of Szeged covers article processing charges for eligible authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in Frontiers journals. With the open access publishing agreement these University of Szeged authors benefit from a simplified process, and instead of using individual invoices, article processing charges are deducted from an amount prepaid by the University Library of the University of Szeged.

For further information, please visit the University Library’s website or contact oa@ek.szte.hu.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

