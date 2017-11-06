Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Freie Universität Berlin

We are delighted to inform you that Freie Universität Berlin is in a central invoicing agreement with Frontiers.

Freie Universität Berlin covers Article Publishing Fees for eligible authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal. A 5% discount will be applied to the net price which would otherwise be payable for publication, after deduction of any other discounts (e.g. Research-Topic participation or editorial-board members).

For information on whether you qualify for funding, please visit this website or contact edocs@ub.fu-berlin.de.