New fund to endow fellowship in bioinformatics

Dr Douglas Ruden, a Specialty Chief Editor for the Toxicogenomics section of Frontiers in Genetics and Frontiers in Environmental Science, is raising funds to endow a graduate research associate fellowship in bioinformatics in memory of his late wife Dr Xiangyi Lu.

Dr Lu, who died of ovarian cancer on October 22, 2017, was a coauthor of two widely used bioinformatics methods: SnpEff and SnpSift. SnpSift was published in Frontiers in Genetics in 2012 and has been cited 173 times. SnpEff, also published in 2012 in the journal Fly, has been cited 1,789 times and is listed in the Web of Science as a “Top 1% Paper in the Field of Bioinformatics”.

“Through this fund, Xiangyi’s exciting research career and life will be remembered in perpetuity,” says Dr Ruden.

All gifts will go to the newly named “Xiangyi Lu Graduate Student Fellowship in Bioinformatics Fund.” The goal is to raise $US1 million, in order to permanently endow one graduate student research position in bioinformatics every year at Wayne State University.

To make a donation to the fund: