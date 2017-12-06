Frontiers eBooks published in November 2017
Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in November 2017. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Science:
BK Channels: Integrators of Cellular Signals in Health and Disease, Hosted by Thomas M. Weiger, Alex Dopico and Anton Hermann
Management of Fusarium Species and their Mycotoxins in Cereal Food and Feed, Hosted by Thomas Miedaner, Daniela Gwiazdowska and Agnieszka Waskiewicz
Melatonin in Plants, Hosted by Haitao Shi, Wei Hu and Jone Love
Microbial Food Safety Along The Dairy Chain, Hosted by Edward M. Fox, Kieran Jordan, Seamus Fanning and Aldo Corsetti
Advanced Neuroimaging Methods for Studying Autism Disorder, Hosted by Alessandro Grecucci, Roma Siugzdaite and Remo Job
Organogenesis: From Development to Disease, Hosted by Sunder Sims-Lucas, Misty Good and Seppo Vainio
Impact of Aerosols (Saharan Dust and Mixed) on the East Mediterranean Oligotrophic Ecosystem, Results from Experimental Studies, Hosted by Paraskevi Pitta, Barak Herut and Tatiana M. Tsagaraki
Role of Health Economic Data in Policy Making and Reimbursement of New Medical Technologies, Hosted by Mihajlo (Michael) Jakovljevic and Tetsuji Yamada
Advances in Plant-Hemipteran Interactions, Hosted by Jyoti Shah and Linda Walling
Revisiting the Effectiveness of Transcranial Direct Current Brain Stimulation for Cognition: Evidence, Challenges, and Open Questions, Hosted by Evangelia G. Chrysikou, Marian E. Berryhill, Marom Bikson and H. Branch Coslett
The Impact of Microorganisms on Consumption of Atmospheric Trace Gases, Hosted by Steffen Kolb, Marcus A. Horn, J. Colin Murrell and Claudia Knief
Vaccines, Immunotherapy and New Antifungal Therapy Against Fungi: Updates in the New Frontier, Hosted by Carlos P. Taborda and Joshua D. Nosanchuk
Plant Organ Abscission: From Models to Crops, Hosted by Timothy J. Tranbarger, Mark L. Tucker, Jeremy A. Roberts and Shimon Meir
Regulation of Endurance Performance: New Frontiers, Hosted by Alexis R. Mauger, Florentina J. Hettinga, Dominic P. Micklewright, Andrew Renfree, Benjamin Pageaux, Hollie S. Jones and Jo Corbett
Plastic Pollution, Hosted by François Galgani, Christopher K. Pham and Julia Reisser
Cardiac Remodeling: New Insights in Physiological and Pathological Adaptations, Hosted by Leonardo Roever and Antonio C. Palandri Chagas
Systems Biology and the Challenge of Deciphering the Metabolic
Mechanisms Underlying Cancer, Hosted by Osbaldo Resendis-Antonio and Christian Diener
Eastern Philosophies and Psychology: Towards Psychology of Self-Cultivation, Hosted by Yung-Jong Shiah, Kwang-Kuo Hwang and Kin-Tung Yit
Diacylglycerol Kinase Signalling, Hosted by Isabel Merida, Andrea Graziani and Fumio Sakane
Physiology in Extreme Conditions: Adaptations and Unexpected Reactions, Hosted by Maria G. Trivella, Enrico Capobianco and Antonio L’Abbate
Mitogen Activated Protein Kinases, Hosted by Ana Cuenda, Jose M. Lizcano and Jose Lozano
Self-Organization in the Nervous System, Hosted by Yan M. Yufik, Biswa Sengupta and Karl Friston
Signalling Pathways in Embryonic Development, Hosted by Juan J. Sanz-Ezquerro, Andrea E. Munsterberg and Sigmar Stricker
Highly Mutable Animal RNA Viruses: Adaptation and Evolution, Hosted by Akio Adachi and Masako Nomaguchi
Deep Carbon in Earth: Early Career Scientist Contributions to the Deep Carbon Observatory, Hosted by Donato Giovannelli, Benjamin A. Black, Alysia D. Cox and Cody S. Sheik
Health:
Cancer Metabolism: Molecular Targeting and Implications for Therapy, Hosted by Shanmugasundaram Ganapathy-Kanniappan
Karolinska Institutet 200-Year Anniversary Symposium on Injuries to the Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nervous System – An Update on Recent Advances in Regenerative Neuroscience, Hosted by Mattias K. Skold and Michael G. Fehlings
Personalized Medicine and Neurosurgery, Hosted by M. Yashar S. Kalani and Nicholas Theodore
Induction of Central Nervous System Disease by the Adaptive Immune Response, Hosted by Robert Weissert and Fabienne Brilot
NK Cell Subsets in Health and Disease: New Developments, Hosted by Emanuela Marcenaro, Luigi D. Notarangelo, Jordan S. Orange and Eric Vivier
Health and Children with Disabilities, Hosted by Megan MacDonald and Samuel W. Logan
Oncolytic Viruses – Genetically Engineering the Future of Cancer Therapy, Hosted by Benjamin Gesundheit and Joshua P. Rosenzweig
