Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in November 2017. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.

Science:

BK Channels: Integrators of Cellular Signals in Health and Disease, Hosted by Thomas M. Weiger, Alex Dopico and Anton Hermann

Management of Fusarium Species and their Mycotoxins in Cereal Food and Feed, Hosted by Thomas Miedaner, Daniela Gwiazdowska and Agnieszka Waskiewicz

Melatonin in Plants, Hosted by Haitao Shi, Wei Hu and Jone Love

Microbial Food Safety Along The Dairy Chain, Hosted by Edward M. Fox, Kieran Jordan, Seamus Fanning and Aldo Corsetti

Advanced Neuroimaging Methods for Studying Autism Disorder, Hosted by Alessandro Grecucci, Roma Siugzdaite and Remo Job

Organogenesis: From Development to Disease, Hosted by Sunder Sims-Lucas, Misty Good and Seppo Vainio

Impact of Aerosols (Saharan Dust and Mixed) on the East Mediterranean Oligotrophic Ecosystem, Results from Experimental Studies, Hosted by Paraskevi Pitta, Barak Herut and Tatiana M. Tsagaraki

Role of Health Economic Data in Policy Making and Reimbursement of New Medical Technologies, Hosted by Mihajlo (Michael) Jakovljevic and Tetsuji Yamada

Advances in Plant-Hemipteran Interactions, Hosted by Jyoti Shah and Linda Walling

Revisiting the Effectiveness of Transcranial Direct Current Brain Stimulation for Cognition: Evidence, Challenges, and Open Questions, Hosted by Evangelia G. Chrysikou, Marian E. Berryhill, Marom Bikson and H. Branch Coslett

The Impact of Microorganisms on Consumption of Atmospheric Trace Gases, Hosted by Steffen Kolb, Marcus A. Horn, J. Colin Murrell and Claudia Knief

Vaccines, Immunotherapy and New Antifungal Therapy Against Fungi: Updates in the New Frontier, Hosted by Carlos P. Taborda and Joshua D. Nosanchuk

Plant Organ Abscission: From Models to Crops, Hosted by Timothy J. Tranbarger, Mark L. Tucker, Jeremy A. Roberts and Shimon Meir

Regulation of Endurance Performance: New Frontiers, Hosted by Alexis R. Mauger, Florentina J. Hettinga, Dominic P. Micklewright, Andrew Renfree, Benjamin Pageaux, Hollie S. Jones and Jo Corbett

Plastic Pollution, Hosted by François Galgani, Christopher K. Pham and Julia Reisser

Cardiac Remodeling: New Insights in Physiological and Pathological Adaptations, Hosted by Leonardo Roever and Antonio C. Palandri Chagas

Systems Biology and the Challenge of Deciphering the Metabolic

Mechanisms Underlying Cancer, Hosted by Osbaldo Resendis-Antonio and Christian Diener

Eastern Philosophies and Psychology: Towards Psychology of Self-Cultivation, Hosted by Yung-Jong Shiah, Kwang-Kuo Hwang and Kin-Tung Yit

Diacylglycerol Kinase Signalling, Hosted by Isabel Merida, Andrea Graziani and Fumio Sakane

Physiology in Extreme Conditions: Adaptations and Unexpected Reactions, Hosted by Maria G. Trivella, Enrico Capobianco and Antonio L’Abbate

Mitogen Activated Protein Kinases, Hosted by Ana Cuenda, Jose M. Lizcano and Jose Lozano

Self-Organization in the Nervous System, Hosted by Yan M. Yufik, Biswa Sengupta and Karl Friston

Signalling Pathways in Embryonic Development, Hosted by Juan J. Sanz-Ezquerro, Andrea E. Munsterberg and Sigmar Stricker

Highly Mutable Animal RNA Viruses: Adaptation and Evolution, Hosted by Akio Adachi and Masako Nomaguchi

Deep Carbon in Earth: Early Career Scientist Contributions to the Deep Carbon Observatory, Hosted by Donato Giovannelli, Benjamin A. Black, Alysia D. Cox and Cody S. Sheik

Health:

Cancer Metabolism: Molecular Targeting and Implications for Therapy, Hosted by Shanmugasundaram Ganapathy-Kanniappan

Karolinska Institutet 200-Year Anniversary Symposium on Injuries to the Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nervous System – An Update on Recent Advances in Regenerative Neuroscience, Hosted by Mattias K. Skold and Michael G. Fehlings

Personalized Medicine and Neurosurgery, Hosted by M. Yashar S. Kalani and Nicholas Theodore

Induction of Central Nervous System Disease by the Adaptive Immune Response, Hosted by Robert Weissert and Fabienne Brilot

NK Cell Subsets in Health and Disease: New Developments, Hosted by Emanuela Marcenaro, Luigi D. Notarangelo, Jordan S. Orange and Eric Vivier

Health and Children with Disabilities, Hosted by Megan MacDonald and Samuel W. Logan

Oncolytic Viruses – Genetically Engineering the Future of Cancer Therapy, Hosted by Benjamin Gesundheit and Joshua P. Rosenzweig