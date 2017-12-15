Top articles in 2017: Frontiers in Immunology

Immunology highlights

2017 has been a tremendous year of growth for Frontiers in Immunology — the 5th-most cited of all journals in the category of Immunology, with an Impact Factor of 6.429.

We welcomed 839 new editors to the editorial board, who played a crucial role in publishing an incredible 150% more articles than in 2016.

2017 figures* for the journal include:

1,700+ published articles from 10,600+ authors

published articles from authors Nearly 5 million new article views

new article views More than 1.1 million new article downloads

new article downloads 2 new sections launched ( Comparative Immunology and Viral Immunology )

and ) 3,920 editors

A warm thank you to our editors, reviewers and authors who made this fantastic success possible. We look forward to an even more amazing 2018!

Top research in 2017

Browse some of this year’s top immunology research below — including exciting new discoveries and insights on the interplay of the gut microbiome and immune responses, immune-based therapies for cancer and other diseases, autoimmune disorders, and more.

Hottest Research Topics

Top article picks

∗ To 30 November