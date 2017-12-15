Top articles in 2017: Frontiers in Immunology
Immunology highlights
2017 has been a tremendous year of growth for Frontiers in Immunology — the 5th-most cited of all journals in the category of Immunology, with an Impact Factor of 6.429.
We welcomed 839 new editors to the editorial board, who played a crucial role in publishing an incredible 150% more articles than in 2016.
2017 figures* for the journal include:
- 1,700+ published articles from 10,600+ authors
- Nearly 5 million new article views
- More than 1.1 million new article downloads
- 2 new sections launched (Comparative Immunology and Viral Immunology)
- 3,920 editors
A warm thank you to our editors, reviewers and authors who made this fantastic success possible. We look forward to an even more amazing 2018!
Top research in 2017
Browse some of this year’s top immunology research below — including exciting new discoveries and insights on the interplay of the gut microbiome and immune responses, immune-based therapies for cancer and other diseases, autoimmune disorders, and more.
Hottest Research Topics
-
Advanced immunization technologies for next generation vaccines
-
Tailoring NK cell receptor-ligand interactions: an art in evolution
-
Differentiation and mechanisms of activation of innate lymphoid cells
Top article picks
-
Vitamin D in autoimmunity: molecular mechanisms and therapeutic potential
-
Hello from the other side: how autoantibodies circumvent the blood–brain barrier in autoimmune encephalitis
-
Aged gut microbiota contributes to systemical inflammaging after transfer to germ-free mice
-
Immunological and clinical effect of diet modulation of the gut microbiome in multiple sclerosis patients: a pilot study
-
Macrophage metabolism as therapeutic target for cancer, atherosclerosis, and obesity
-
Major histocompatibility complex (MHC) Class I and MHC Class II Proteins: conformational plasticity in antigen presentation
-
Unperturbed cytotoxic lymphocyte phenotype and function in myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome patients
-
Metabolic hallmarks of tumor and immune cells in the tumor microenvironment
-
Lysosome-dependent activation of human dendritic cells by the vaccine adjuvant QS-21
∗ To 30 November
