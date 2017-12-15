Top articles in 2017: Frontiers in Plant Science

Plant Science highlights

It’s been a fabulous year for Frontiers in Plant Science — the #1 most-cited of all journals in the category of Plant Sciences, with an Impact Factor of 4.298.

The journal welcomed 969 new editors to the editorial board, who helped maintain a thorough peer-review process for the 32% more submitted articles this year.

2017 figures* for the journal include:

2,100+ published articles from 12,200+ authors

) 5,487 editors

Thank you to our editors, reviewers and authors for these achievements, and we look forward to your continued collaboration in 2018.

Top research in 2017

Take a look at some of the top plant science articles this year — including exciting new research on gall formation, seagrass ecology and improved agricultural crops and systems.

Hottest Research Topics

One of the ten Research Topics finalists in the 2017 Spotlight Award was also published in Frontiers in Plant Science:

Top article picks

∗ To 30 November