Top articles in 2017: Frontiers in Neuroscience Journal series

Posted on December 15, 2017 by Frontiers Communications in About Frontiers, Featured News, Frontiers Announcements // 0 Comments

Frontiers in Neuroscience - 2017 highlights

The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series — the #1 most-cited in Neuroscience — continued to grow in 2017.

The 14 journals in the series welcomed 1,389 new editors this year, growing the pool of invaluable specialists central to the journals’ peer-review process.

2017 figures* for the series include:

  • 3,350+ published articles from 17,400+ authors
  • Nearly 20.5 million new article views
  • More than 3.6 million new article downloads
  • 12,560 editors

Thank you to our editors, reviewers and authors, and here’s to further success in 2018!

Top research in 2017

Browse some of the top 2017 articles from different neuroscience journals and specialties — including exciting new discoveries and insights on the link between neural network structure and function, cognition in elderly people, the involvement of glial cells in psychiatric disorders, and more.

Hottest Research Topics

The winner of the 2017 Spotlight Award was also published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, while another of the ten Research Topics finalists was published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience:

Brain-augmentation

brain-video-games-exercise

Top article picks

∗ To 30 November

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.