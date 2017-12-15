Top articles in 2017: Frontiers in Neuroscience Journal series

The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series — the #1 most-cited in Neuroscience — continued to grow in 2017.

The 14 journals in the series welcomed 1,389 new editors this year, growing the pool of invaluable specialists central to the journals’ peer-review process.

2017 figures* for the series include:

3,350+ published articles from 17,400+ authors

published articles from authors Nearly 20.5 million new article views

new article views More than 3.6 million new article downloads

new article downloads 12,560 editors

Thank you to our editors, reviewers and authors, and here’s to further success in 2018!

Top research in 2017

Browse some of the top 2017 articles from different neuroscience journals and specialties — including exciting new discoveries and insights on the link between neural network structure and function, cognition in elderly people, the involvement of glial cells in psychiatric disorders, and more.

Hottest Research Topics

The winner of the 2017 Spotlight Award was also published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, while another of the ten Research Topics finalists was published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience:

Top article picks

∗ To 30 November