Frontiers forms publishing agreement with Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and VU Medisch Centrum

We are delighted to inform you that the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and VU Medisch Centrum hold an institutional agreement with Frontiers.

Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (Free University Amsterdam or VU) and VU Medisch Centrum (VU University Medical Center Amsterdam or VUmc) will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible authors affiliated with the VU or VUmc who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal. An 8% discount will be applied to the net APC, which would otherwise be payable, i.e. after deduction of any other discount (e.g., Research Topic participation or editorial board members).

For more information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, please visit the VU’s website on Open Access publishing or contact the Open Access team at openaccess.ub@vu.nl.