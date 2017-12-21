Frontiers Field Chief Editor recognized on highly cited researcher list

Frontiers warmly congratulates Dr Carlos M. Duarte for his inclusion in the Highly Cited Researchers List for 4 consecutive years. Published by Clarivate Analytics, the annual list identifies the world’s most influential researchers in 21 science and social science fields.

Dr Duartes’ inclusion reflects his significant contribution to understanding the effects of global change in marine and freshwater ecosystems — including two books and more than 500 scientific articles. His research spans the globe, covers most marine ecosystem types, and studies diverse topics including climate change, plastic pollution, biodiversity and ecology.

This latest recognition follows many other honors for Dr Duarte’s research and environmental protection efforts, including by the American Society of Limnology and Oceanography, various organizations in his home country of Spain, the International Council for the Exploration of the Seas (ICES), and the European Geophysical Union.

Dr Duarte is currently Director of, and Tarek Ahmed Juffali Chair in Marine Biology with, the Red Sea Research Center at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia. He is also Field Chief Editor for Frontiers in Marine Science, as well as Specialty Chief Editor for the Global Change and the Future Ocean section and Guest Associate Editor for the Marine Pollution and Marine Affairs and Policy sections.

The citation analysis by Clarivate Analytics is based on work published and cited over the last decade. The 2017 Highly Cited Researchers List includes 3,300+ authors whose work is cited at a level markedly higher than average for their fields. The full list is available at https://clarivate.com/hcr/.