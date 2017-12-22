Frontiers forms open access publishing agreement with Cardiff University

We are delighted to announce that Cardiff University has formed an open access agreement with Frontiers.

The Cardiff University Library Service supports its authors in publishing research articles in both Green and Gold Open Access.

As part of this support, the Cardiff University Library Service has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, Cardiff University-affiliated corresponding authors will benefit from a 15% discount on article-processing charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals, irrespective of what fund covers the APC.

This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts (e.g., editorial-board-membership and Research Topic contribution discounts).

If a Cardiff University-affiliated corresponding author submits their manuscript with an institutional email address, the discount will be automatically applied. If a submission is done with another email domain, but Cardiff University is indicated as the affiliation, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the Cardiff University Library Service.

This agreement will further encourage Cardiff University authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.