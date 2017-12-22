Frontiers forms open access publishing agreement with the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

The library of the Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin (HU Berlin) supports its researchers by covering article-processing charges (APCs) for open access articles by affiliated corresponding authors where there are no other sources available to cover these fees.

As part of this support the library of the HU Berlin has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers whereby affiliated corresponding authors publishing in any of the (currently 60) Frontiers journals receive a 5% discount on the APC.

This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts (e.g., editorial-board-membership and Research Topic contribution discounts).

Should the APC after application of these discounts exceed 2,000 EUR including taxes, or for information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further information, please visit the HU Berlin Library’s webpage on open access or email openaccess@ub.hu-berlin.de.