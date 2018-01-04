Frontiers forms publishing agreement with the Austrian Science Fund (FWF)

Under the terms of the Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement for Austrian Research Performing and Research Funding institutions, agreed between Frontiers, the Austrian Science Fund (FWF), and the University of Vienna, the Austrian Science Fund covers the APCs for all authors of a paper who are members of a FWF-funded project, in any Frontiers journal.

For more information on the Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement for Austrian Research Performing and Research Funding institutions, please see the announcements by FWF and Frontiers.

If you have any questions, or to check if your article is eligible, please contact Ms. Katharina Rieck at publikationskosten@fwf.ac.at, or see the FWF Open Access Policy.

 

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

