Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics welcomes new Field Chief Editor

— by Claudio Bogazzi, PhD, Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics

Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics is delighted to announce Professor Charles K. Chui as its new Field Chief Editor.

Professor Chui is currently Research Professor of Mathematics at the Hong Kong Baptist University, while holding a courtesy appointment as Consulting Professor in the Statistics Department of Stanford University. He is also Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the Texas A&M University. His current research interest is in the discipline of computational and applied mathematics, with focus on: time-frequency analysis, mathematics of super-resolution, as well as signal and image manipulation, processing and visualization, particularly for real-world applications, including recovery of point-source data in motion and understanding of complex data on (data-determined) manifolds in a high-dimensional ambient space.

With extensive experiences from working in the Silicon Valley high-tech industry and from contributing to JPEG-2000, MPEG-4 and DICOM standardization, Prof. Chui considers applied mathematics and statistics to be fundamental to technological and industrial innovations, and believes that the future challenge in applied mathematics is the development of rigorous mathematical theory, along with effective methods, computational schemes and efficient algorithms that are applicable to solving real world problems.

He also adds that “as a multidisciplinary open-access journal, Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics provides an ideal platform for disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to both academic and industrial researchers worldwide”.

Through his expertise and experience Prof. Chui will lead an international editorial board and oversee guide the strategic development of the journal for the next years.

The Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics Team is excited to work with him and look forward to his help to keep growing the journal.