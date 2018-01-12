Frontiers eBooks published in December 2017
Below is a list of Frontiers eBooks published in December 2017. All Frontiers eBooks are free to download, share and distribute.
Science:
Do Both Psychopathology and Creativity Result from a Labile Wake-Sleep-Dream Cycle?, Hosted by Sue Llewellyn and Martin Desseilles
Ethylene: A Key Regulatory Molecule in Plants, Hosted by Nafees A. Khan, M. Iqbal R. Khan, Antonio Ferrante and Peter Poor
Molecular Chaperones and Neurodegeneration, Hosted by Cintia Roodveldt, Tiago F. Outeiro and Janice E. Braun
Plastid Proteostasis: Relevance of Transcription, Translation and Post-Translational Modifications, Hosted by Fiammetta Alagna, Michele Bellucci, Dario Leister and Andrea Pompa
Microenvironment-Derived Stem Cell Plasticity, Hosted by Jelena Krstic, Marietta Herrmann, Ivana Gadjanski and Slavko Mojsilovic
Dynamic Personality Science. Integrating Between-Person Stability and Within-Person Change, Hosted by Nadin Beckmann and Robert E. Wood
Understanding the Successful Coordination of Team Behavior, Hosted by Silvan Steiner, Roland Seiler and Nancy J. Cooke
Role of Silicon in Plants, Hosted by Rupesh K. Deshmukh, Jian Feng Ma and Richard R. Belanger
A Multidisciplinary Look at Stenotrophomonas maltophilia: An Emerging Multi-Drug-Resistant Global Opportunistic Pathogen, Hosted by Joanna S. Brooke, Giovanni Di Bonaventura, Gabriele Berg and Jose-Luis Martinez
The Impact of Sensory, Linguistic and Social Deprivation on Cognition, Hosted by Matthew Dye and Olivier Pascalis, Hosted by Matthew Dye and Olivier Pascalis
The Physiological Functions of the Amyloid Precursor Protein Gene Family, Hosted by Ulrike C. Muller and Thomas Deller
Plant Responses to Biotic and Abiotic Stresses: Lessons from Cell Signaling, Hosted by Sylvain Jeandroz and OIivier Lamotte
Trauma, Psychosis and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, Hosted by Kate V. Hardy and Kim T. Mueser
Diversity and Universality in Causal Cognition, Hosted by Sieghard Beller, Andrea Bender and Michael R. Waldmann
Mycoplasma pneumoniae Clinical Manifestations, Microbiology, and Immunology, Hosted by Ran Nir-Paz, Takeshi Saraya, Takashi Shimizu, Annemarie Van Rossum and Cecile Bebear
Health:
Inflammation in the CNS: Advancing the Field Using Intravital Imaging, Hosted by Saparna Pai, Michael J. Hickey and Wolfgang Weninger
Reducing Oral Health Disparities: What Can We Learn from Social, Environmental and Cultural Factors?, Hosted by Tamanna Tiwari, Sarah R. Baker and Judith Albino
Alternatives to Antimicrobial Growth Promoters and Their Impact in Gut Microbiota, Health and Disease, Hosted by Guillermo Tellez and Juan D. Latorre
Continuous Quality Improvement – Advancing Understanding of Design, Application, Impact and Evaluation of CQI Approaches, Hosted by Ross Bailie, Sarah Larkins and Edward Broughton
Neuroimmune Interface in Health and Diseases, Hosted by Ihssane Zouikr, Sanae Hasegawa-Ishii and Atsuyoshi Shimada
NETosis 2: The Excitement Continues, Hosted by Mariana J. Kaplan, Marko Radic and Martin Herrmann
Cross Talk between Lymph Node Lymphatic Endothelial Cells and T Cells in Inflammation and Cancer, Hosted by Sonia Elhadad and Silvia Della Bella
Transplant Rejection and Tolerance: Advancing the Field through Integration of Computational and Experimental Investigations, Hosted by Giorgio Raimondi, Kathryn J. Wood, Alan S. Perelson and Julia C. Arciero
Leave a Reply