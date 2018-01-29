Frontiers and Queen's University Belfast form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that Queen’s University Belfast has formed an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The library of the Queen’s University Belfast covers article-processing charges (APCs) for eligible authors affiliated with the University.

Under this agreement affiliated eligible authors publishing in any of the (currently 60) Frontiers journals receive a 5% discount on the APC. This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts (e.g., editorial-board-membership and Research Topic contribution discounts).

Eligible authors are affiliated corresponding authors of articles funded by:

COAF (Arthritis Research UK, Breast Cancer Campaign, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research and Wellcome Trust)

Research Councils UK (AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, STFC)

For information on whether you qualify for funding, please visit the Queen’s University Belfast library’s webpage on open access, or contact the Open Access team at openaccess@qub.ac.uk.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.