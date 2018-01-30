Microbiology Art Competition!

Would you like your research to become the new image of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology? – generating huge visibility for your work!

Well this is for you…

Prizes

The winning image is intended to be the face of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology .

The winner and 2 runners-up will each receive a publication fee waiver for one research article*, relevant to the image, and a blog post to further promote their research.

Participate

Simply tweet us @FrontMicrobiol your best lab image, within the scope of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology , and briefly tell us what is so special about it #FrontMicroArt

Entries can include, bacteria or viruses that you are working on, or could represent another aspect of your work. You may use any organism(s), with any type(s) of agar, on any size or shape of petri dish.

Our judging panel will then create a shortlist of finalists based on our judging criteria below. The shortlist of finalists will then be asked to submit a high-res version of their image via email and any other supporting information required.

About the Journal

Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology is a leading open access journal, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across all pathogenic microorganisms and their interaction with their hosts. For more information, please read the scope of the journal here

Judging Panel

Field Chief Editor, Professor Yousef Abu Kwaik, University of Louisville, USA

Associate Editor: Professor Matthew Francis, Umeå University, Sweden

Associate Editor, Dr Maximiliano Gutierrez, Francis Crick Institute, United Kingdom

Criteria

The judging panel will use the following criteria:

Relevance to the scope of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology

Creativity/originality in technique, organism(s) used, and agar(s) used

Overall artistry of design

Scientific accuracy of description

Appropriateness/accessibility of description for a general audience

Submission Deadline

The deadline for submissions is 28th February 2018.

Who can participate?

We encourage authors and editors to participate in this competition, but entry is open to anyone who is actively researching topics within the scope of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.

Submission Requirements

To be eligible for consideration:

You must be able to provide your image, if selected as a finalist, to a quality of 8″ x 10″ at 300 dpi.

Your image must have as its focus one or more organism(s) growing on agar.

Created safely in the appropriate Bio Safety Level environment for the organism(s) used. For more information, please consult ASM’s Guidelines for Biosafety in Teaching Laboratories and the Appendix to the Guidelines .

New and original, not previously seen/posted on the internet, or previously published or displayed elsewhere.

Be able to provide a description that captures the attention of a general public audience, as well as explaining key features of your image – in 200 words or less.

Copyright, Licences and Permissions

Each participant must be the owner all relevant copyrights for all aspects of her/his submitted image, or have explicit, unconditional permission from the copyright owner(s) to publish the submitted image and to license Frontiers to publish and use the images submitted.

Copyright owners and (if not the same) the creator of the work must be acknowledged appropriately in the abstract accompanying the artwork. The creator(s) and the copyright owner(s) will be acknowledged by Frontiers on its website.

By submitting artwork to the Frontiers Microbiology Art Competition, the artist grants to Frontiers an irrevocable, world-wide licence to publish, use, modify and reproduce the image for all Frontiers-related purposes, and declares that (s)he has the full right and authority to grant that licence to Frontiers.

Other Rules

The judges’ decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

There is no cash alternative to the prizes offered. If the submission deadline is missed or an article is not accepted for publication, no entitlement to any alternative prize or compensation will arise.

Contact

For any queries, please contact a member of the Frontiers in Microbiology editorial office: microbiology@frontiersin.org

*Please note: Articles must be submitted on or before 31st December 2018, and publication will be subject to acceptance following peer review in accordance with Frontiers’ policies and procedures. For more information, please visit https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/cellular-and-infection-microbiology#about