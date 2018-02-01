Frontiers and the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Charité Medical Library has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Charité Medical Library supports open access publishing by covering article-processing charges (APCs) for affiliated corresponding authors where there are no other sources available to cover these fees.

As part of this support the Charité Medical Library has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers whereby affiliated corresponding authors publishing in any of the (currently 60) Frontiers journals receive an 8% discount on the APC.

This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts (e.g., editorial-board-membership and Research Topic contribution discounts).

Should the APC after application of these discounts exceed 2,000 EUR including taxes, for information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further information, please visit the Charité Medical Library’s webpage on open access or email publikationsfonds@charite.de.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.