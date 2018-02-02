Frontiers in Microbiology welcomes new Specialty Chief Editor

Posted on February 2, 2018 in About Frontiers, Frontiers Announcements, Top News // 0 Comments

Frontiers in Microbiology New Specialty Chief Editor

It is with great pleasure that we announce our new Specialty Chief Editor for Fungi and their Interactions; Professor Gustavo Henrique Goldman, University of São Paulo, Brazil.

frontiers-in-microbiology-new-specialty-chief-editor2Gustavo has strong academic and editorial experience and an extensive background in molecular genetics and molecular biology of filamentous fungi. He aims to bring the different fields of mycology together, creating a single platform where researchers can learn from one another, with the ultimate goal to publish information that improves our life.

“This is an exciting section to be involved in. I hope to bring the community together by encouraging more submission focusing on; fungal physiology, fungal genomics and evolution, mutualistic interactions, biological control of fungi, fungal microbiomes, plant and animal fungal pathogenesis, and the influence of fungi on climate changes and ecology.”

Fungi and Their Interactions will serve as a tool for mycologists who want to expand their horizon and advance their ability to understand, manage, and treat conditions associated with fungi.

Submit your manuscript today: https://www.frontiersin.org/Submission/JournalInfo.aspx 

frontiers-in-microbiology-new-specialty-chief-editor@FrontMicrobiol – please join us in welcoming Professor Goldman to the Frontiers in Microbiology leadership team!

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.