10,000th microbiology article published today!

We are delighted to publish our 10,000th article in the field of microbiology — original research on vitamin B12 production by a marine microbe better known for its role in nitrogen fixation, from researchers at the University of California and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

Frontiers in Microbiology and Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology are leaders in their field, with both among the top 5-most cited microbiology journals in the world. By uniting through our collaborative review forum to ensure high quality publications, it is with many thanks to our dedicated authors, editors and reviewers that we have reached this incredible milestone!

The two journals publish rigorously peer-reviewed research across the entire spectrum of microbiology. Our 10,000th article was submitted to the Aquatic Microbiology section, led by Hongyue Dang from Xiamen University and Jonathan Zehr from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

The original research paper provides multiple evidence that B12 — an essential vitamin for brain and nervous system function — is produced by unusual properties of the marine nitrogen fixer Trichodesmium. Opening up future studies on the role of iron on regulation B12 biosynthesis, this research has a significant impact on our understanding of marine biogeochemical cycles.

Read the full article: Functional genomics and phylogenetic evidence suggest genus-wide cobalamin production by the globally distributed marine nitrogen fixer Trichodesmium

Nathan G. Walworth, Michael D. Lee, Christopher Suffridge, Pingping Qu, Fei-Xue Fu, Mak A. Saito, Eric A. Webb, Sergio A. Sañudo-Wilhelmy and David A. Hutchins

First author, Nathan Walworth, says “We chose to publish our findings in Frontiers in Microbiology due to the range, quality, and diversity of microbiology research surfacing from their editorials, which has accordingly created an internationally eclectic audience surrounding the journal. Our research typically lies at the intersection of evolutionary genomics, biogeochemistry, and oceanography, and Frontiers in Microbiology has proven their ability to reach these broad communities.”

Other recent microbiology publications include the first DNA analysis of an ammonia-oxidizing microbe,which gives clues to how its extremophilic ancestor moved out of hot springs, and a Research Topic on the microbiology of rapidly changing polar environments.