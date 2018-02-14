Frontiers and Stockholm University form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that Stockholm University has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

Stockholm University supports open access publishing by covering article-processing charges (APCs) for affiliated corresponding authors, publishing in any Frontiers journal.

As part of this support, eligible authors from Stockholm University are able to publish open access articles in any Frontiers journal at no charge to the author.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Stockholm University’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Stockholm University Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible, or if you require any further details, please visit the Stockholm University Library’s webpage on open access or email the open access team at openaccess@su.se.