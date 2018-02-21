Frontiers and the California Institute of Technology form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has formed an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.

The Caltech Library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the Caltech Library has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, Caltech-affiliated corresponding authors will benefit from a 15% discount on article-processing charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals, irrespective of what fund covers the APC.

This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC, which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts (e.g., editorial-board-membership and Research Topic contribution discounts).

If a Caltech-affiliated corresponding author submits their manuscript with a Caltech institutional email address, the discount will be automatically applied. If submission is done with another email domain, but Caltech is indicated as the affiliation, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the Caltech Library.

This agreement will further encourage Caltech authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, please email library@caltech.edu.