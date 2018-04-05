Frontiers and the Goethe University Frankfurt form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to inform you that the Goethe University Frankfurt holds an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.

The Goethe University Frankfurt supports its authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, the Goethe University Frankfurt will cover Article Processing Charges (APCs) for eligible corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Goethe University Frankfurt’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Frankfurt University Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Open Access at the Goethe University Frankfurt or contact openaccess@ub.uni-frankfurt.de

 

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

