Join a workshop on the interaction between nanoparticles and the immune system
Interaction between nanomaterials and the immune system: medical exploitations and safety issues
9-10 July, 2018
Department of Biotechnology and Biosciences University of Milano-Bicocca
Join a workshop on the interaction of nanoparticles with the immune system, organized by Francesca Granucci, University of Milano-Bicocca, Frontiers in Immunology and
SIICA (Italian Society of Immunology, Clinical immunology and Allergology).
Discussions will include:
- How the physicochemical characteristics of nanoparticles influence the interaction with and the activation of different components of the innate immune system
- How nanoparticles can be exploited for the development of vaccines and for the development of immunosuppressive drugs to treat autoimmune diseases
- Immunotoxicity and immune-related side effects of nanoformulations
Free registration: Send an email to siica.amministrazione@siica.it with subject line: “Registration to the nanoimmunology meeting – [NAME OF THE PARTICIPANT]”)
Deadline: 15 May 2018
Scientific program
Monday July 9, 2018
13:00-14:00 Registration
Introduction
14:00-14:05 Welcome address
Francesca Granucci, University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy
14:05-14:30 Brief introduction to nanomedicine
Miriam Colombo, University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy
Interaction of nanoparticles with the immune system
Chairs: Ivan Zanoni, Francesca Granucci
14:30-15:00 The Janus face of the interaction of engineered nanomaterials with macrophages.
Diana Boraschi, CNR Naples, Italy
15:00-15:30 Graphene-based materials: interactions with cells of the innate immune system.
Bengt Fadeel, Karolinska Institute Stockholm, Sweden
15:30-16:00 How condensation and organization of molecules at the nanoparticle surface adjust immune responses.
Victor Puntes, Catalan Institue of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Barcelona, Spain
16:00-16:30 Nanomaterials and type 2 immune responses.
Albert Duschl, Salzburg University, Salzburg Austria
16:30-17:30 Coffee break
17:30-17:45 Short talk from a selected abstract
17:45-18:00 Short talk from a selected abstract
Tuesday July 10, 2018
Nanomedical applications
Chairs: Davide Prosperi, Diana Boraschi
09:00-09:30 Manipulating leukocytes function with RNAi.
Dan Peer, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv Israel
09:30-10:00 Virus-like particle based vaccines against chronic diseases.
Martin Bachmann, Oxford University, Oxford UK
10:00-11:30 Coffee break and poster viewing
11:30-12:00 Nanocarriers for the delivery of antigens and monoclonal antibodies
Maria José Alonso, CIMUS, Santiago de Compostela, Spain
12:00-12:30 Pig: an unreliable animal model for assessing infusion reactions to nanomedicines
S. Moein Moghimi, Durham University, Durham UK
12:30-12:45 Short talk from a selected abstract
12:45-13:00 Short talk from a selected abstract
13:00-13:15 Concluding remarks
Diana Boraschi, CNR Naples, Italy
Leave a Reply