Join a workshop on the interaction between nanoparticles and the immune system

Posted on April 26, 2018 in Frontiers Announcements, Top News // 0 Comments

Interaction between nanomaterials and the immune system: medical exploitations and safety issues

9-10 July, 2018
Department of Biotechnology and Biosciences University of Milano-Bicocca

Join a workshop on the interaction of nanoparticles with the immune system, organized by Francesca Granucci, University of Milano-Bicocca, Frontiers in Immunology and
SIICA (Italian Society of Immunology, Clinical immunology and Allergology).

Discussions will include:

  • How the physicochemical characteristics of nanoparticles influence the interaction with and the activation of different components of the innate immune system
  • How nanoparticles can be exploited for the development of vaccines and for the development of immunosuppressive drugs to treat autoimmune diseases
  • Immunotoxicity and immune-related side effects of nanoformulations

Free registration: Send an email to  siica.amministrazione@siica.it with subject line: “Registration to the nanoimmunology meeting – [NAME OF THE PARTICIPANT]”)

Deadline: 15 May 2018

Scientific program

Monday July 9, 2018

13:00-14:00 Registration

Introduction

14:00-14:05 Welcome address
Francesca Granucci, University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy

14:05-14:30 Brief introduction to nanomedicine
Miriam Colombo, University of Milano-Bicocca, Milan, Italy

Interaction of nanoparticles with the immune system

Chairs: Ivan Zanoni, Francesca Granucci

14:30-15:00 The Janus face of the interaction of engineered nanomaterials with macrophages.
Diana Boraschi, CNR Naples, Italy

15:00-15:30 Graphene-based materials: interactions with cells of the innate immune system.
Bengt Fadeel, Karolinska Institute Stockholm, Sweden

15:30-16:00 How condensation and organization of molecules at the nanoparticle surface adjust immune responses.
Victor Puntes, Catalan Institue of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Barcelona, Spain

16:00-16:30 Nanomaterials and type 2 immune responses.
Albert Duschl, Salzburg University, Salzburg Austria

16:30-17:30 Coffee break

17:30-17:45 Short talk from a selected abstract

17:45-18:00 Short talk from a selected abstract

Tuesday July 10, 2018

Nanomedical applications

Chairs: Davide Prosperi, Diana Boraschi

09:00-09:30 Manipulating leukocytes function with RNAi.
Dan Peer, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv Israel

09:30-10:00 Virus-like particle based vaccines against chronic diseases.
Martin Bachmann, Oxford University, Oxford UK

10:00-11:30 Coffee break and poster viewing

11:30-12:00 Nanocarriers for the delivery of antigens and monoclonal antibodies
Maria José Alonso, CIMUS, Santiago de Compostela, Spain

12:00-12:30 Pig: an unreliable animal model for assessing infusion reactions to nanomedicines
S. Moein Moghimi, Durham University, Durham UK

12:30-12:45 Short talk from a selected abstract

12:45-13:00 Short talk from a selected abstract

13:00-13:15 Concluding remarks
Diana Boraschi, CNR Naples, Italy

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.