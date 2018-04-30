Chronobiology in the 21st century: new section in Frontiers in Physiology led by Rodolfo Costa

Chronobiology should be integrated into all life sciences and medical teaching curricula believes Rodolfo Costa, Specialty Chief Editor of the new section

Frontiers in Physiology is pleased to announce the launch of its newest section, Chronobiology, led by Professor Rodolfo Costa from the University of Padua, Italy.

The field of chronobiology has evolved enormously over the past decades. Indeed, the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Drs. Michael W. Young, Michael Rosbash and Jeffrey C. Hall, for their discovery of the molecular mechanisms generating circadian rhythms. Given the importance of circadian science to our everyday lives — from the economy and urban planning, to work and our personal health — society is becoming increasingly ‘circadian-savvy’.

Prof. Costa’s research focuses on genetic, molecular and behavioral analyses of the circadian clock, primarily in the model organism Drosophila melanogaster. More recently, his research interests have extended to seasonal rhythmicity in model organisms, and to the circadian biology of humans.

His aim with the new section is to encourage:

Collaborations and discussion between basic and applied chronobiologists

The development of areas of research such as central-peripheral signals integration and rhythmicity in temporal domains other than circadian (i.e. seasonal, lunar and tidal)

The development of a chronobiological glossary of concepts and terms that other scientists and clinicians can understand and use

The translation of available information on circadian-friendly life-style and hygienic practices into routines and medical outcomes

Easy and free access to research findings, with an impact on society at large.

To ensure that we are prepared for the challenges and changes faced by the field, Prof. Costa wishes chronobiology to integrate into all life sciences and medical teaching curricula.

“The concept that all beings behave and react to stimuli in different ways and at different times should permeate clinical research,” he says.

“Should one fail to recognize that all organisms — be they bacteria, plants, animals or humans — are pulsatile, and should we continue to study, model and treat them at random times or at fixed times of day and night, we will continue to lose relevant information and acquire blurred, noisy results.”

With the expertise of an outstanding international editorial board, the section is well-placed to overcome these challenges and will foster interdisciplinary collaboration between basic and applied chronobiologists. Frontiers in Physiology extends a warm welcome to Prof. Rodolfo Costa and to the editorial board.

Associate Editors for Chronobiology

Dr. Maria Ceriani, Leloir Institute Foundation (FIL), Argentina

Dr. Seth Davis, University of York, United Kingdom

Dr. Nicholas Foulkes, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany

Dr. Charlotte Helfrich-Förster, Universität Würzburg, Germany

Dr. Sara Montagnese, University of Padua, Italy

Dr. Ezio Rosato, University of Leicester, United Kingdom

Dr. Kristin Tessmar-Raible, University of Vienna, Austria

Dr. Steven Brown, Universität Zürich, Switzerland

Dr. Martha Merrow, LMU Munich, Germany

Dr. Till Roenneberg, LMU Munich, Germany

Dr. Ueli Schibler, University of Geneva, Switzerland

Dr. Achim Kramer, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany