Frontiers eBooks published in April 2018

Science
Understanding Selfies
Edited by Piotr Sorokowski, Katarzyna Pisanski, Agnieszka Sorokowska and Nicola Bruno
The Underrepresentation of Women in Science: International and Cross-Disciplinary Evidence and Debate
Edited by Stephen J. Ceci, Wendy M. Williams and Shulamit Kahn
Molecular Biology of Bamboo Mosaic Virus – A Type Member of the Potexvirus Genus
Edited by Yau-Heiu Hsu, Ching-Hsiu Tsai and Na-Sheng Lin
Evolution of Reproductive Organs in Land Plants
Edited by Xin Wang, Zhong-Jian Liu, Borja Cascales-Minana and Jose Bienvenido Diez
Music and the Functions of the Brain: Arousal, Emotions, and Pleasure
Edited by Mark Reybrouck, Tuomas Eerola and Piotr Podlipniak
Brain Oscillations in Human Communication
Edited by Johanna Rimmele, Joachim Gross, Sophie Molholm and Anne Keitel
Fishing for Human Perceptions in Coastal and Island Marine Resource Use Systems
Edited by Annette Breckwoldt, Wen-Cheng Wang, Hans von Storch and Beate M.W. Ratter
Pre-cueing Effects on Perception, Attention, and Cognitive Penetrability
Edited by Athanassios Raftopoulos and Gary Lupyan
Game Changer – Next Generation Sequencing and Its Impact on Food Microbiology
Edited by Jennifer Ronholm, Sabah Bidawid and Sandra Torriani
Closed-Loop Systems for Next-Generation Neuroprostheses
Edited by Timothee Levi, Paolo Bonifazi, Paolo Massobrio and Michela Chiappalone
Novel Tools for the Study of Structural and Functional Networks in the Brain
Edited by Luis M. Colon-Perez, Thomas Harold Mareci and Mingzhou Ding
Zika Virus: What Have We Learnt Since the Start of the Recent Epidemic?
Edited by Ruben Bueno-Mari, Juan-Carlos Saiz, Oscar D. Salomon, Luis C. Villamil-Jimenez, Jorg Heukelbach, Carlos H. Alencar, Paul Armstrong, Paulo Henrique Rosado-de-Castro and Pedro M. Pimentel-Coelho
Health
Interaction of Nanomaterials With the Immune System: Role in Nanosafety and Nanomedicine
Edited by Paola Italiani, Diana Boraschi, Lucio R. C. Castellano, Paulo Bonan and Eliton S. Medeiros
Data-Based Radiation Oncology – Design of Clinical Trials
Edited by Kerstin A. Kessel, Anne W. Lee, Søren M. Bentzen, Bhadrasain Vikram, Fridtjof Nuesslin and Stephanie E. Combs
Tailoring NK Cell Receptor-Ligand Interactions: An Art in Evolution
Edited by Ulrike Koehl, Antoine Toubert and Gianfranco Pittari
New Insights in Anaphylaxis
Edited by Vanesa Esteban and Carlos Pastor-Vargas
Obesity, Smoking, and Fatty Liver Disease
Edited by Amiya P. Sinha-Hikim and Sushil K. Mahata
Metabolic Adaptation to Cell Growth and Proliferation in Normal and Pathological Conditions
Edited by Lluis Fajas and Albert Giralt
New Advanced Wireless Technologies for Objective Monitoring of Motor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease
Edited by Antonio Suppa, Fernanda Irrera and Joan Cabestany
