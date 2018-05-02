Frontiers eBooks published in April 2018

Posted on May 2, 2018 in ebooks, Top News // 0 Comments

The latest eBook collections of Research Topic articles

This month’s eBooks include the latest research on:

  • selfies
  • Zika virus
  • anaphylaxis
  • and many more!

All eBooks are available in EPUB and PDF, and are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing an article collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion to topics@frontiersin.org

Science

Understanding Selfies - Frontiers Research Article collection edited by Piotr Sorokowski, Katarzyna Pisanski, Agnieszka Sorokowska and Nicola Bruno

‘Selfie’ was named word of the year in 2013, in recognition of dramatic changes in frequency, prominence, and register of the term.

Understanding Selfies
Edited by Piotr Sorokowski, Katarzyna Pisanski, Agnieszka Sorokowska and Nicola Bruno

The Underrepresentation of Women in Science: International and Cross-Disciplinary Evidence and Debate
Edited by Stephen J. Ceci, Wendy M. Williams and Shulamit Kahn

Molecular Biology of Bamboo Mosaic Virus – A Type Member of the Potexvirus Genus
Edited by Yau-Heiu Hsu, Ching-Hsiu Tsai and Na-Sheng Lin

Evolution of Reproductive Organs in Land Plants
Edited by Xin Wang, Zhong-Jian Liu, Borja Cascales-Minana and Jose Bienvenido Diez

Music and the Functions of the Brain: Arousal, Emotions, and Pleasure
Edited by Mark Reybrouck, Tuomas Eerola and Piotr Podlipniak

Brain Oscillations in Human Communication
Edited by Johanna Rimmele, Joachim Gross, Sophie Molholm and Anne Keitel

New Advanced Wireless Technologies for Objective Monitoring of Motor Symptoms in Parkinson's Disease - Frontiers Research Article collection edited by Antonio Suppa, Fernanda Irrera and Joan Cabestany

A growing number of researchers have used advanced wireless technologies for objective evaluation of specific motor symptoms in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Fishing for Human Perceptions in Coastal and Island Marine Resource Use Systems
Edited by Annette Breckwoldt, Wen-Cheng Wang, Hans von Storch and Beate M.W. Ratter

Pre-cueing Effects on Perception, Attention, and Cognitive Penetrability
Edited by Athanassios Raftopoulos and Gary Lupyan

Game Changer – Next Generation Sequencing and Its Impact on Food Microbiology
Edited by Jennifer Ronholm, Sabah Bidawid and Sandra Torriani

Closed-Loop Systems for Next-Generation Neuroprostheses
Edited by Timothee Levi, Paolo Bonifazi, Paolo Massobrio and Michela Chiappalone

Novel Tools for the Study of Structural and Functional Networks in the Brain
Edited by Luis M. Colon-Perez, Thomas Harold Mareci and Mingzhou Ding

Zika Virus: What Have We Learnt Since the Start of the Recent Epidemic?
Edited by Ruben Bueno-Mari, Juan-Carlos Saiz, Oscar D. Salomon, Luis C. Villamil-Jimenez, Jorg Heukelbach, Carlos H. Alencar, Paul Armstrong, Paulo Henrique Rosado-de-Castro and Pedro M. Pimentel-Coelho

Health

Interaction of Nanomaterials With the Immune System: Role in Nanosafety and Nanomedicine
Edited by Paola Italiani, Diana Boraschi, Lucio R. C. Castellano, Paulo Bonan and Eliton S. Medeiros

Data-Based Radiation Oncology: Design of Clinical Trials - Frontiers Research Article collection edited by Kerstin A. Kessel, Anne W. Lee, Søren M. Bentzen, Bhadrasain Vikram, Fridtjof Nuesslin and Stephanie E. Combs

In radiation oncology, clinical trials are essential to investigate new therapeutic approaches.

Data-Based Radiation Oncology – Design of Clinical Trials
Edited by Kerstin A. Kessel, Anne W. Lee, Søren M. Bentzen, Bhadrasain Vikram, Fridtjof Nuesslin and Stephanie E. Combs

Tailoring NK Cell Receptor-Ligand Interactions: An Art in Evolution
Edited by Ulrike Koehl, Antoine Toubert and Gianfranco Pittari

New Insights in Anaphylaxis
Edited by Vanesa Esteban and Carlos Pastor-Vargas

Obesity, Smoking, and Fatty Liver Disease
Edited by Amiya P. Sinha-Hikim and Sushil K. Mahata

Metabolic Adaptation to Cell Growth and Proliferation in Normal and Pathological Conditions
Edited by Lluis Fajas and Albert Giralt

New Advanced Wireless Technologies for Objective Monitoring of Motor Symptoms in Parkinson’s Disease
Edited by Antonio Suppa, Fernanda Irrera and Joan Cabestany

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.