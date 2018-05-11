Frontiers and the University of Stirling form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University of Stirling has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The University of Stirling has an APC fund to support open access publishing via the gold route.  They will cover article-processing charges (APCs) for affiliated corresponding authors publishing in any Frontiers journal.

Eligible authors should fill out the APC fund application form here.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘University of Stirling’ as the institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University of Stirling Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible, or if you require any further details, please visit the webpage on the University’s Open Access policy or email the repository librarian at openaccess@stir.ac.uk.

 

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

