Frontiers and the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the University Library of Johannes Gutenberg University (Universitätsbibliothek Mainz) has formed an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.

The University Library Mainz supports JGU Mainz researchers in publishing research articles in open access formats. To further extend this support, the Library has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Starting 1 June 2018, corresponding authors affiliated with the JGU Mainz or with the University Medical Center will benefit from a 15% discount on article processing charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals, irrespective of what fund covers the APC.

This discount is applied to the net APC, i.e. the APC which would otherwise be payable after deduction of any other discounts (e.g., editorial-board-membership and Research Topic contribution discounts).

If a corresponding author affiliated with the JGU Mainz submits their manuscript using a JGU Mainz institutional email address (including those of the University Medical Center of the JGU), the discount will be automatically applied. If an article is submitted using another email domain, but JGU Mainz is indicated as the affiliation, Frontiers will verify discount eligibility with the University Library Mainz.

APCs for manuscripts submitted to Frontiers’ journals can be supported through the Open Access Publishing Fund of the JGU Mainz and its University Medical Center. A prerequisite for this financial support is an approved funding application, which should be submitted as soon as possible.

For more information about the Fund, visit https://www.openaccess.uni-mainz.de/publikationsfonds-der-jgu. To verify whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or should the APC exceed 2,000 EUR including taxes after application of the above mentioned discounts, please write to publikationsfonds@ub.uni-mainz.de for further assistance.