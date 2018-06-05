Frontiers eBooks published in May 2018

The latest eBook collections of Research Topic articles

This month’s eBooks include the latest research on:

  • Vibrio
  • gene therapy
  • suicide
  • and many more!

Science:

Vibrionaceae Diversity, Multidrug Resistance and Management - Frontiers Research Article collection edited by Learn-Han Lee and Pendru Raghunath

Vibrio are Gram-negative bacteria that naturally inhabit riverine, estuarine and marine aquatic environments.

Emerging Approaches for Typing, Detection, Characterization, and Traceback of Escherichia coli, 2nd Edition
Edited by Pina M. Fratamico, Chitrita DebRoy and David S. Needleman

The Uncanny Valley Hypothesis and Beyond
Edited by Marcus Cheetham

Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter: From Drug Resistance to Pathogenesis
Edited by Ghassan M. Matar

Antimicrobial and Anticancer Peptides
Edited by Neil M. O’Brien-Simpson, Ralf Hoffmann, C.S. Brian Chia and John D. Wade

Data Mining and Methods for Early Detection, Horizon Scanning, Modelling, and Risk Assessment of Invasive Species
Edited by Aristides Moustakas and Stelios Katsanevakis

Gene Therapy for the Central and Peripheral Nervous System
Edited by Andrew P. Tosolini and George M. Smith

Genome Invading RNA Networks
Edited by Guenther Witzany and Luis Villarreal

Spontaneous Activity in the Sensory System
Edited by Kazuo Imaizumi, Charles C. Lee, Jason N. MacLean and Edward S. Ruthazer

Health:

Understanding the Complex Phenomenon of Suicide: From Research to Clinical Practice - Frontiers Research Article collection edited by Domenico De Berardis, Giovanni Martinotti and Massimo Di Giannantonio

Suicide is a complex phenomenon which may be determined by the interaction between various factors, such as neurobiology, personal and familiar history, stressful events and sociocultural environment.

Radiation and the Immune System: Current Knowledge and Future Perspectives
Edited by Katalin Lumniczky, Serge M. Candeias, Udo S. Gaipl and Benjamin Frey

Gonadotropin- Releasing Hormone Receptor Signaling and Functions
Edited by Ivana Bjelobaba, Stanko S. Stojilkovic and Zvi Naor

Monitoring Pathophysiology in the Injured Brain
Edited by Eric P. Thelin, David W. Nelson, Adel Helmy and Niklas Marklund

Surgical Infections
Edited by Evangelos P. Misiakos and Konstantinos George Tsalis

