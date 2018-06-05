Frontiers eBooks published in May 2018
The latest eBook collections of Research Topic articles
This month’s eBooks include the latest research on:
- Vibrio
- gene therapy
- suicide
- and many more!
All eBooks are available in EPUB and PDF, and are free to download, share and distribute.
All eBooks are available in EPUB and PDF, and are free to download, share and distribute.
Science:
Emerging Approaches for Typing, Detection, Characterization, and Traceback of Escherichia coli, 2nd Edition
Edited by Pina M. Fratamico, Chitrita DebRoy and David S. Needleman
The Uncanny Valley Hypothesis and Beyond
Edited by Marcus Cheetham
Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter: From Drug Resistance to Pathogenesis
Edited by Ghassan M. Matar
Antimicrobial and Anticancer Peptides
Edited by Neil M. O’Brien-Simpson, Ralf Hoffmann, C.S. Brian Chia and John D. Wade
Data Mining and Methods for Early Detection, Horizon Scanning, Modelling, and Risk Assessment of Invasive Species
Edited by Aristides Moustakas and Stelios Katsanevakis
Gene Therapy for the Central and Peripheral Nervous System
Edited by Andrew P. Tosolini and George M. Smith
Vibrionaceae Diversity, Multidrug Resistant and Management
Edited by Learn-Han Lee and Pendru Raghunath
Genome Invading RNA Networks
Edited by Guenther Witzany and Luis Villarreal
Spontaneous Activity in the Sensory System
Edited by Kazuo Imaizumi, Charles C. Lee, Jason N. MacLean and Edward S. Ruthazer
Health:
Radiation and the Immune System: Current Knowledge and Future Perspectives
Edited by Katalin Lumniczky, Serge M. Candeias, Udo S. Gaipl and Benjamin Frey
Gonadotropin- Releasing Hormone Receptor Signaling and Functions
Edited by Ivana Bjelobaba, Stanko S. Stojilkovic and Zvi Naor
Monitoring Pathophysiology in the Injured Brain
Edited by Eric P. Thelin, David W. Nelson, Adel Helmy and Niklas Marklund
Surgical Infections
Edited by Evangelos P. Misiakos and Konstantinos George Tsalis
Understanding the Complex Phenomenon of Suicide: From Research to Clinical Practice
Edited by Domenico De Berardis, Giovanni Martinotti and Massimo Di Giannantonio
