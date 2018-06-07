Frontiers and Bangor University form open access publishing agreement

Posted on June 7, 2018 in About Frontiers, Frontiers Announcements

We are delighted to inform you that Bangor University has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

Bangor University (Prifysgol Bangor) supports open access publishing by covering Article Process Charges (APCs) for eligible corresponding authors affiliated with the University who wish to publish in any Frontiers journal.

Eligible authors include:

  • UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funded papers (AHRC, BBSRC, EPSRC, ESRC, MRC, NERC, STFC)

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Bangor University’ as institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Bangor University Library, and if confirmed to be eligible, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article qualifies for funding, or if you require any further details, please visit the Bangor University open access page, or contact the open access team at repository@bangor.ac.uk.

 

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

