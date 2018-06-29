Join us in Malaysia for the Association of Tropical Biology and Conservation Conference 2018

Frontiers in Forests and Global Change will be attending the Association of Tropical Biology and Conservation Conference 2018 — and we would welcome the chance to meet you!

Running from July 1-5 in Kuching, Malaysia, the conference aims to promote knowledge exchange about tropical biodiversity. It brings together a range of academic disciplines with professional sectors and social stakeholders to engage on tropical biodiversity and discuss effective conservation methods.

Come and see us if you would like to discuss your research, and how it can reach a wider audience with greater impact through Frontiers in Forests and Global Change. Led by Chief Editor Professor Mark Adams, this new journal aims to draw attention to the world’s forests and their significance to the lives of everyone on Earth by publishing rigorously peer-reviewed, interdisciplinary research across the field of forest science — spanning from molecules to ecosystems to the biosphere.

The journal’s Tropical Forests specialty section is especially relevant to the ATBC conference. Headed by Professor Yadvinder Malhi, the section has already launched its first Research Topic on intact forests — a special article collection focusing on forests with no or low levels of direct human impact but nonetheless still affected by human pressures such as defaunation, selective logging, shifting fire regimes and climate change.

We look forward to meeting you in Kuching or at our London and Switzerland offices — and to receiving your submissions and supporting the forest science community by publishing your work in Frontiers in Forests and Global Change!