Frontiers and Linköping University form open access publishing agreement

Linköping University (Linköpings universitet, LiU) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from the Linköping University will benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with Linköping University. Please see the Linköping University open access page for more information.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Linköping University’ under the Institutional Agreements menu in the invoice section. In the ‘Your Reference’ field, please put information for the Library to know who to invoice. Frontiers will then verify your affiliation with the Linköping University Library, and if confirmed, the discount will be applied, and the invoice sent to you via the Library.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the Linköping University Library at openaccess@bibl.liu.se