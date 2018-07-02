Frontiers and the Chalmers University of Technology form open access publishing agreement

Chalmers University of Technology (Chalmers tekniska högskola) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from Chalmers will benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of Chalmers University of Technology.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Chalmers University of Technology’ under the Institutional Agreements menu in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your affiliation with the Chalmers Library, and if confirmed, the discounted invoice will be sent to you via the Chalmers invoicing service.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the Chalmers Library at eresources.lib@chalmers.se.