Frontiers and the Karolinska Institute form open access publishing agreement

The Karolinska Institute (Karolinska Institutet) supports their authors in publishing open access. As part of this support, eligible authors from the Karolinska Institute will benefit from a 10% discount under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors affiliated with the Karolinska Institute.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘Karolinska Institute’ under the Institutional Agreements menu in the invoice section. Please ensure you provide your invoicing reference code in the ‘Your Reference’ field. Frontiers will then verify your affiliation with the Karolinska Institute Library, and if confirmed, the discounted invoice will be sent to the Karolinska Institute Invoicing Service (KI-fakturor).

For more information on open access at the Karolinska Institute, please see the open access information page. If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the Karolinska Institute Library at publications@ki.se.