Frontiers eBooks published in June 2018

The latest eBook collections of Research Topic articles

Frontiers has published its 1500th eBook! Browse through this month’s new releases including the latest research on:

  • chemotherapy
  • wind effects
  • nanotechnology
  • and many more!

All eBooks are available in EPUB and PDF, and are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing an article collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion to topics@frontiersin.org

Science:

Application of Nanotechnology in Food Science and Food Microbiology - Frontiers Research Article collection edited by Jayanta Kumar Patra, Han-Seung Shin and Spiros Paramithiotis

Nanotechnology is a fast-evolving discipline that already produces outstanding basic knowledge and industrial applications for the benefit of society.

Adverse Effects of Cancer Chemotherapy: Anything New to Improve Tolerance and Reduce Sequelae?
Edited by Kulmira Nurgali, R. Thomas Jagoe and Raquel Abalo

Cellular Mechanisms of Ototoxicity
Edited by Peter S. Steyger, Lisa Cunningham, Carlos Esquivel, Kelly Watts and Jian Zuo

Current Trends of Insect Physiology and Population Dynamics: Modeling Insect Phenology, Demography, and Circadian Rhythms in Variable Environments
Edited by Petros T. Damos, Sibylle C. Stoeckli and Alexandros Rigas

Embodied Cognition Over the Lifespan and in Applied Settings
Edited by Annalisa Setti and Anna M. Borghi

Women’s Under-Representation in the Engineering and Computing Professions: Fresh Perspectives on a Complex Problem
Edited by Kathleen Buse, Catherine Hill and Romila Singh

Human and Animal Models for Translational Research on Neurodegeneration: Challenges and Opportunities From South America
Edited by Agustin Ibanez, Lucas Sedeno, Adolfo M. García, Robert M.J. Deacon and Patricia Cogram

Metabolic Interactions Between Bacteria and Phytoplankton
Edited by Xavier Mayali, Sonya Dyhrman and Chris Francis

Behavioural and Ecological Consequences of Urban Life in Birds
Edited by Caroline Isaksson, Amanda D. Rodewald and Diego Gil

Health:

Memory Systems of the Addicted Brain: The Underestimated Role of Drug-Induced Cognitive Biases in Addiction and Its Treatment
Edited by Vincent David, Daniel Beracochea and Mark E. Walton

Precision Public Health
Edited by Tarun Weeramanthri, Hugh Dawkins, Gareth Baynam, Matthew Bellgard, Ori Gudes and James Semmens

Soft-Tissue Reconstruction Using Biologic Tissue Matrix: Where Do We Stand?
Edited by Ferdinand Kockerling

Harm and Benefit of Plant and Fungal Secondary Metabolites in Food Animal Production
Edited by Michael D. Flythe, Glen Eris Aiken and Arthur Louis Goetsch

Optimizing Exercise for the Prevention and Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes
Edited by Jonathan Peter Little, Kristian Karstoft and Adeel Safdar

Vestibular Contributions to Health and Disease
Edited by Bernard Cohen, Richard Lewis and Jose Antonio Lopez-Escamez

Engineering:

Large-Scale and Full-Scale Methods for Examining Wind Effects on Buildings - Frontiers Research Article collection edited by Gregory A. Kopp

Severe wind storms such as tropical cyclones and tornadoes can cause destruction to buildings, houses, and other infrastructure over large areas.

