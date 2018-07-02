Frontiers eBooks published in June 2018

The latest eBook collections of Research Topic articles

Frontiers has published its 1500th eBook! Browse through this month’s new releases including the latest research on:

chemotherapy

wind effects

nanotechnology

and many more!

All eBooks are available in EPUB and PDF, and are free to download, share and distribute.

Shape the future of your field — and publish your own eBook — by editing an article collection around your research area. Learn more about Research Topics or submit your suggestion to topics@frontiersin.org

Science:

Adverse Effects of Cancer Chemotherapy: Anything New to Improve Tolerance and Reduce Sequelae?

Edited by Kulmira Nurgali, R. Thomas Jagoe and Raquel Abalo

Cellular Mechanisms of Ototoxicity

Edited by Peter S. Steyger, Lisa Cunningham, Carlos Esquivel, Kelly Watts and Jian Zuo

Application of Nanotechnology in Food Science and Food Microbiology

Edited by Jayanta Kumar Patra, Han-Seung Shin and Spiros Paramithiotis

Current Trends of Insect Physiology and Population Dynamics: Modeling Insect Phenology, Demography, and Circadian Rhythms in Variable Environments

Edited by Petros T. Damos, Sibylle C. Stoeckli and Alexandros Rigas

Embodied Cognition Over the Lifespan and in Applied Settings

Edited by Annalisa Setti and Anna M. Borghi

Women’s Under-Representation in the Engineering and Computing Professions: Fresh Perspectives on a Complex Problem

Edited by Kathleen Buse, Catherine Hill and Romila Singh

Human and Animal Models for Translational Research on Neurodegeneration: Challenges and Opportunities From South America

Edited by Agustin Ibanez, Lucas Sedeno, Adolfo M. García, Robert M.J. Deacon and Patricia Cogram

Metabolic Interactions Between Bacteria and Phytoplankton

Edited by Xavier Mayali, Sonya Dyhrman and Chris Francis

Behavioural and Ecological Consequences of Urban Life in Birds

Edited by Caroline Isaksson, Amanda D. Rodewald and Diego Gil

Health:

Memory Systems of the Addicted Brain: The Underestimated Role of Drug-Induced Cognitive Biases in Addiction and Its Treatment

Edited by Vincent David, Daniel Beracochea and Mark E. Walton

Precision Public Health

Edited by Tarun Weeramanthri, Hugh Dawkins, Gareth Baynam, Matthew Bellgard, Ori Gudes and James Semmens

Soft-Tissue Reconstruction Using Biologic Tissue Matrix: Where Do We Stand?

Edited by Ferdinand Kockerling

Harm and Benefit of Plant and Fungal Secondary Metabolites in Food Animal Production

Edited by Michael D. Flythe, Glen Eris Aiken and Arthur Louis Goetsch

Optimizing Exercise for the Prevention and Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes

Edited by Jonathan Peter Little, Kristian Karstoft and Adeel Safdar

Vestibular Contributions to Health and Disease

Edited by Bernard Cohen, Richard Lewis and Jose Antonio Lopez-Escamez

Engineering:

Large-Scale and Full-Scale Methods for Examining Wind Effects on Buildings

Edited by Gregory A. Kopp