Frontiers and the Francis Crick Institute form open access publishing agreement

The Francis Crick Institute has established an institutional agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

The Francis Crick Institute supports open access publishing by providing advice and assistance to Crick authors and by covering article-processing charges (APCs) for articles by Crick corresponding authors. As part of this support, core-funded research group leaders from the Francis Crick Institute can publish open access articles in any Frontiers journal at no charge to the author. All costs are covered by the Crick’s open access budget, managed by the Library & Information Services team.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, please select ‘Francis Crick Institute’ as the institutional payer in the invoice section when submitting your article. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the Crick Open Access team, and if eligibility is confirmed, the APC will be paid upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible, or if you require any further details, please contact the Open Access team at open-access@crick.ac.uk

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.