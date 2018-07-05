Journal impact: Frontiers in Microbiology
Top research in 2017
2017’s top articles include discoveries and insights on the microorganisms in your gut, antibiotic resistance, how growing in the International Space Station affects bacteria, and much more.
Hottest Research Topics
-
Bifidobacteria and their role in the human gut microbiota
-
Genetics of acquired antimicrobial resistance in animal and zoonotic pathogens
-
Microbiology of the rapidly changing polar environments
-
Microorganisms, pesticides, antibiotics, and organic pollutants: exploring the interactions and biotechnological applications
Three of the ten Research Topics finalists in the 2017 Spotlight Award were also published in Frontiers in Microbiology:
Top article picks
-
Personalization of the microbiota of donor human milk with mother’s own milk
-
Mining the volatilomes of plant-associated microbiota for new biocontrol solutions
-
Phenotypic changes exhibited by E. coli cultured in space
-
Soil microbiome is more heterogeneous in organic than in conventional farming system
-
Toward a metagenomic understanding on the bacterial composition and resistome in Hong Kong banknotes
-
Beneficial microorganisms for corals (BMC): proposed mechanisms for coral health and resilience
-
A new approach to modify plant microbiomes and traits by introducing beneficial bacteria at flowering into progeny seeds
-
Advances in developing therapies to combat Zika virus: current knowledge and future perspectives
-
Antifungal therapy: new advances in the understanding and treatment of mycosis
-
Real-time assessment of Staphylococcus aureus biofilm disruption by phage-derived proteins
