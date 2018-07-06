Journal impact: Frontiers in Immunology
- The world’s 6th most-cited journal — and most-cited open-access journal — in the JCR category of Immunology, with 6,547 citations in 2017 to 1,811 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)
- The world’s 3rd most-cited journal — and most-cited open-access journal — in the CiteScore category of Immunology & Allergy, with 11,153 citations in 2017 to 1,984 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)
- The world’s 7th most-cited journal — and 2nd most-cited open-access journal — in the CiteScore category of Immunology (Figure 1)
- Ranks in the 81st percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Immunology category, with an Impact Factor of 5.511 (Figure 2)
- Ranks in the 87th CiteScore percentile in the Immunology category and 89th CiteScore percentile in the Immunology & Allergy category, with a CiteScore of 5.62 (Figure 2)
- 6,300 published articles to date
- 58,000 citations to date
- 24 million article views and downloads to date
- Articles mentioned 600 times in the news to date
- Articles mentioned 30,200 times on social media to date
Top research in 2017
Hottest Research Topics
Advanced immunization technologies for next generation vaccines
Tailoring NK cell receptor-ligand interactions: an art in evolution
Differentiation and mechanisms of activation of innate lymphoid cells
Top article picks
Vitamin D in autoimmunity: molecular mechanisms and therapeutic potential
Hello from the other side: how autoantibodies circumvent the blood–brain barrier in autoimmune encephalitis
Aged gut microbiota contributes to systemical inflammaging after transfer to germ-free mice
Immunological and clinical effect of diet modulation of the gut microbiome in multiple sclerosis patients: a pilot study
Macrophage metabolism as therapeutic target for cancer, atherosclerosis, and obesity
Major histocompatibility complex (MHC) Class I and MHC Class II Proteins: conformational plasticity in antigen presentation
Unperturbed cytotoxic lymphocyte phenotype and function in myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome patients
Metabolic hallmarks of tumor and immune cells in the tumor microenvironment
Lysosome-dependent activation of human dendritic cells by the vaccine adjuvant QS-21
