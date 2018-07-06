Journal impact: Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series
The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series is the most-cited in the Neurosciences field & ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles
The Frontiers in Neuroscience journal series continues to rank among the world’s top neurosciences journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.
- The world’s most-cited journals in the JCR Neurosciences field, with 17,740 citations in 2017 to 3,301 articles published in 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)
- The world’s most-cited journals in the CiteScore Neuroscience subject area, with 34,362 citations in 2017 to 9,536 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)
- Among the world’s most-cited journals across many JCR and CiteScore categories (Figure 3)
- Among the world’s most-cited open-access journals across many JCR and CiteScore categories (Figure 4)
- Ranking as high as the 76th Impact Factor percentile in the JCR Neurosciences category (Figure 2), and at the 74th percentile on average
- Ranking as high as the 92nd CiteScore percentile (Figure 2), and at the 79th percentile on average
- 21,800 published articles to date
- 248,000 citations to date
- 114 million article views and downloads to date
- Articles mentioned 7,300 times in the news to date
- Articles mentioned 161,600 times on social media to date
Top research in 2017
Top 2017 articles from different neuroscience journals and specialties include exciting new discoveries and insights on the link between neural network structure and function, cognition in elderly people, the involvement of glial cells in psychiatric disorders, and more.
Hottest Research Topics
-
Brain networks for studying healthy and pathological aging mechanisms and intervention efficacy
-
Neural circuits: China
The winner of the 2017 Spotlight Award was also published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, while another of the ten Research Topic finalists was published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience:
-
Cognitive and brain plasticity induced by physical exercise, cognitive training, video games and combined interventions
Top article picks
-
Cliques of neurons bound into cavities provide a missing link between structure and function
-
The gut microbiota and autism spectrum disorders
-
10 Hz amplitude modulated sounds induce short-term tinnitus suppression
-
Modafinil-induced changes in functional connectivity in the cortex and cerebellum of healthy elderly subjects
-
Dancing or fitness sport? The effects of two training programs on hippocampal plasticity and balance abilities in healthy seniors
-
Using virtual reality to assess ethical decisions in road traffic scenarios: applicability of value-of-life-based models and influences of time pressure
-
Identifying the best times for cognitive functioning using new methods: matching university times to undergraduate chronotypes
-
Lack of associations between female hormone levels and visuospatial working memory, divided attention and cognitive bias across two consecutive menstrual cycles
-
Neural basis of video gaming: a systematic review
-
A statistical analysis of the relationship between harmonic surprise and preference in popular music
Scientific excellence at scale
The impressive performance of the Frontiers in neuroscience journal series — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.
All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Idan Segev and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.
2018 Impact Factor and CiteScore by journal
|Journal
|2018 CiteScore
|2018 Impact Factor
|Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience
|3.96
|3.582
|Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience
|3.43
|3.138
|Frontiers in Cellular Neuroscience
|4.45
|4.300
|Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience
|2.12
|2.073
|Frontiers in Human Neuroscience
|3.04
|2.871
|Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience
|3.23
|—
|Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience
|4.34
|3.902
|Frontiers in Neural Circuits
|3.36
|3.131
|Frontiers in Neuroanatomy
|3.33
|3.152
|Frontiers in Neuroinformatics
|4.15
|3.074
|Frontiers in Neurorobotics
|3.17
|2.606
|Frontiers in Neuroscience
|3.94
|3.877
|Frontiers in Synaptic Neuroscience
|3.31
|—
|Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience
|3.79
|—
Citation analyses in other academic categories
