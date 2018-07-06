Journal impact: Frontiers in Oncology

Receiving its first Impact Factor this year, Frontiers in Oncology ranks in the top Impact Factor and CiteScore percentiles

Frontiers in Oncology ranks among the world’s top oncology journals in terms of influence and quality, as shown by our analysis of the 2017 Journal Citation Reports (JCR-2017; 2018, Clarivate Analytics), 2017 CiteScore edition (2018, Scopus, Elsevier) and other impact metrics.

The world’s 4th and 5th most-cited open-access journal in the CiteScore categories of Oncology and Cancer Research , respectively, with 4,138 citations in 2017 to 930 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1)

, respectively, with 4,138 citations in 2017 to 930 articles published in 2014, 2015 and 2016 (Figure 1) Ranks in the 71st percentile of journal Impact Factors in the JCR Oncology category, with an Impact Factor of 4.416 (Figure 2)

in the JCR Oncology category, with an Impact Factor of 4.416 (Figure 2) Ranks in the 85th CiteScore percentile in the Oncology category, with a CiteScore of 4.45 (Figure 2)

in the Oncology category, with a CiteScore of 4.45 (Figure 2) 2,100 published articles to date

to date 22,000 citations to date

to date 10 million article views and downloads to date

to date Articles mentioned 200 times in the news to date

to date Articles mentioned 7,000 times on social media to date

Scientific excellence at scale

The impressive performance of Frontiers in Oncology — and all Frontiers journals listed in the JCR and CiteScore metrics — reflects the continued success and influence of the Frontiers Open Science model of scientific excellence at scale.

All of this is only possible thanks to our research community and stellar editorial board. Frontiers congratulates Field Chief Editor Giuseppe Giaccone and all Specialty Chief Editors, as well as the diligent work of the Associate and Review Editors, authors and the Frontiers Journal Management team, for this outstanding achievement.