New section on Molecular Bacterial Pathogenesis open for submissions

Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology welcomes Professor John Gunn of Ohio State University as Specialty Chief Editor for Molecular Bacterial Pathogenesis.

Professor Gunn, whose research concerns the bacterial pathogens Salmonella and Francisella, is keen to understand how these pathogens evade the host response, as well as mechanisms that they use to persist in harsh environments, including the host. He tells us that the field is making significant strides towards understanding these interactions:

“Bacterial pathogenesis has never been more important than it is today. With increasing antimicrobial resistance in many pathogens, we need to better understand at the molecular level how these organisms cause disease.”

Under Professor Gunn’s leadership, the section will welcome research addressing pathogenic microbial mechanisms that mediate disease in humans, animals and plants. These findings will be made freely available to the community across the world:

“Open access increases the impact of research by making articles available globally to scientists and non-scientists. This is particularly important to developing nations that may not have the necessary funds for subscriptions.”

If you have academic interest in the following areas, you can submit your research to Molecular Bacterial Pathogenesis, which is now officially open for submissions:

Investigation of pathogen evolution and the transfer of genetic information

The regulation of gene expression

Studies featuring mechanisms of high significance in disease such as biofilm formation and secretion systems, membrane biogenesis and surface components

Studies concentrating on the metabolism of aspects of bacterial pathogens in an infection context

“It is my hope that Molecular Bacterial Pathogenesis will become a respected, go-to site for those in the field to publish the manuscripts they have worked so hard to create.”

Want to be involved? Explore our open Research Topics below:

