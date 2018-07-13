Frontiers and University West form open access publishing agreement

Posted on July 13, 2018 in About Frontiers, Frontiers Announcements

Under the terms of the Sweden Open Access Publishing Framework Agreement, University West (Högskolan Väst) will cover Article Publishing Fees for eligible authors in any of the Frontiers journals.

Eligible authors are corresponding authors of a given article who meet the funding criteria of the University West.

To submit your article under this institutional agreement, it is recommended you submit with an email domain affiliated to your institution. When submitting your article, please select ‘University West’ as the institutional payer in the invoice section. Frontiers will then verify your eligibility with the University West Library, and if confirmed, the APC will be paid by the Library upon acceptance.

If you have any questions, or want to check if your article is eligible, please contact the University West Library at bibliotek@hv.se.

 

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.

