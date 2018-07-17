Frontiers in Immunology — This Month’s Trending Research

Stay up-to-date with top Immunology research

Are you up to speed on the top research being published in Frontiers in Immunology?

Featured Article

What if all the research on NK cell-based cancer therapy was summarized into one paper? This is what Sebastian Carotta has done in his Review entitled Targeting NK Cells for Anticancer Immunotherapy: Clinical and Preclinical Approaches.

This Review is part of the Research Topic The second life of Natural Killer (NK) cells hosted by:

Trending Research

Also, don’t miss the following:

Section: Cancer Immunity and Immunotherapy

Section: Inflammation

Section: Molecular Innate Immunity

Section: Vaccines and Molecular Therapeutics

Follow Frontiers in Immunology on Twitter

For the latest research, subscribe to Article Alerts on Frontiers in Immunology